In a TikTok video uploaded by @athabilentshiza, she can be seen behind the wheel as she drives home to Durban in her new car for the first time. She captured a few memorable moments on her way.

It is not clear where the young woman was driving from. However, judging from the video, she drove a bit of a distance despite being a new driver. The kind of car she drove was a smart Hyundai i10. She named her "Fancy Face".

"'Fancy Face' that's my car's name uvakashile kubo thina sabokufika phela Ethekwini ❤️." (Fancy Face, that's my ca's name. She visited her home all the way in Durban)

Woman drives new car home

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrate the woman's achievement

The video gained over 45k views, with many online users showering the young lady with positive messages.

@TeeNtswalo Khosa🌸🌼💅🏾 congratulated:

"You robbed us the moment of excitement from your fam when you arrived home ,congratulations cc❤️💯."

@Morakane was motivated:

"Thax 4 making me believe in myself,tht I can drive myself,thax 4 makng me taking my fear away 🥰🥰🥰🥰nw I drove myself 2 wrk💃💃💃."

@Ms Dibe was overjoyed:

"Beautiful."

@MashSents was excited:

"Goosebumps 🥰🙏."

@Melo❤️ celebrated:

"Congratulations 🥳👏🥂."

