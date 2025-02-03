One lucky South African lady had tongues wagging after cleaning her R13.9 million winnings in three months

The woman’s reckless spending gagged the rest of Mzansi after appearing on an episode of I Blew It

The lady’s story made its rounds again on TikTok and caused quite the conversation in a thread of over 1.4K comments

A popular Mzansi Magic original show exposed just how poor South Africans lack financial literacy.

The famous show I Blew It interviews people who completely wiped their bank accounts after winning huge sums of money.

Mzansi outraged by how lady blew R13.9M in 3 months

South Africans were outraged by how a Mzansi woman wiped out her R13.9 million lotto winnings in just 90 days. The lady, Moipone, had sent her boyfriend to play the game for her and returned with an amusing ticket.

The lady had hit the ultimate jackpot and scored almost R14 million rand. Without a proper plan, the woman recklessly spent her fortune. She first chopped off R7 million in the first three months of winning the lottery,

Moipone then got charged almost half a million by the bank after prematurely withdrawing R5 million that she had put aside for her children. She blessed her brother-in-law with R1 million just for existing, bought her estate agent a car and sprinkled R5K on top of it.

The lady bought 10 cars that she no longer owns today and lost half a million on a fake tender bribe. During her dry days, she sold one of her cars for R7K and was in desperate need of a job.

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi amazed by how lady spent R13.9 million in three months

South Africans were amazed by the woman’s behaviour and commented:

@Gaby shared:

“Moipone is God's favourite, allegedly she won R5 million again.”

@Walla D pointed out:

“Money always finds those that don't know how to control it.”

@Kwamahlangu Printers clarified:

“Being rich is not about money, it's the mindset.”

@mbali said:

“It was gonna last me for the rest of my life.”

@T💋 commented:

“Financial Literacy is needed. It’s a life skill.”

