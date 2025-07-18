Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi recently reacted to Anele Zondo's kiss with rapper L-Tido

Nota dragged the mother for engaging in a supposed humiliation ritual with the rapper and podcaster

Netizens weighed in on Nota's views, questioning his decision to drag Anele and not L-Tido

The latest episode of The L-Tido Podcast, which aired on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, has sparked a wave of criticism from the online community. In it, rapper L-Tido sat down with Anele Zondo, and they even shared a kiss. One of Mzansi's most opinionated figures, Nota, shared his thoughts in the video.

Taking to X to vent about the kiss, Nota Baloyi said that the actress and reality TV star engaged in a "satanic humiliation ritual." He said the explosive allegations made by former Advocate Malesela Teffo on Podcast and Chill with MacG were enough to shift the focus away from that stunt.

"That Anele Zondo stunt was satanic. It was a humiliation ritual. Who sent her to do that? Souless and trashy. She’s a 32-year-old mother, so she knows which spirits she’s conjuring. I didn’t even watch the full thing. Thank goodness, Adv. Teffo came to refocus the timeline today!"

In the interview, L-Tido admitted to having a crush on Anele, who asked him if he wanted to kiss her. “The lips are definitely soft. I can give approval. Out of ten, the lips are definitely a ten. This is the first time I’ve kissed someone on the show,” L-Tido said.

The impromptu kiss gained traction online, with people debating whether it was scripted for views or not.

Check out Nota's post below:

SA debates Nota's post

People are confused about why Nota saw it fit to drag Anele instead of L-Tido as well.

@LesediNxumalo asked:

"How is Anele Zondo's stunt when it was L Tido who initiated it? Why are women always the ones to blame?"

@TheWitchetal said:

"It might be a simple way to say FU to her baby Daddy."

@Kago_369 stated:

"Now Ta Nota, please explain to us what it meant when Mac G brought a prostitute to give head to one of the Mac G Podcast Network staff live on air."

@comradeGW questioned:

"Is she now part of the illuminati?"

@zotwalu laughed:

"It died down quickly after the Adv. Teffo interview."

@Mo2ssy slammed:

"That was very cringe. Who does that?"

Anele promotes L-Tido kiss

