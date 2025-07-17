Anele Zondo and L-Tido kissed during a flirty episode of the L-Tido Podcast, which aired on Wednesday, 16 July 2025

Several netizens felt the moment was scripted for views, while others criticised the moment for setting a bad example

Apart from kissing L-Tido, Anele Zondo clarified whether Ciza is the father of her child or not

Haibo! Rapper-turned-podcaster L-Tido and actress Anele Zondo left South Africans hot and bothered after sharing a kiss during a steamy episode of the L-Tido Podcast.

It seems like the L-Tido Podcast is fast becoming the home of viral and controversial moments. Recently, Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma nearly ended his career after his explosive interview on the podcast. Now, Anele Zondo has Mzansi talking after locking lips with L-Tido.

Anele Zondo and L-Tido kiss on camera

Anele Zondo and L-Tido got a little too comfortable during an episode of the L-Tido Podcast that premiered on YouTube on Wednesday, 16 July 2025. The chemistry between the two was impossible to miss as they exchanged suggestive banter throughout the candid interview.

In the clip that shot to the top of social media trending charts, Anele Zondo asked L-Tido if he wanted to taste her lips. Without hesitation, L-Tido said yes and confessed that he had a crush on her. Anele didn’t waste time and got up from her seat, walked over to his seat, sat on his lap, and the two exchanged a kiss, which left L-Tido dazzled.

Still recovering from the unscripted moment, L-Tido rated the experience a perfect ten and revealed that it was the first time he had locked lips with someone on the podcast.

“The lips are definitely soft. I can definitely give an approval. Out of ten the lips are definitely a ten. This is the first time I’ve kissed someone on the show,” L-Tido said.

Not done stirring the pot, Anele Zondo cheekily suggested that she had other lips, which left L-Tido blushing and reminding her that the podcast is a family show.

Watch the video below:

What's Mzansi saying about Anele Zondo and L-Tido kissing?

In the comments, Mzansi couldn’t keep calm. While others slammed L-Tido for scripting the moment to remain relevant, others wished they were in his shoes.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Melo_Malebo argued:

“One is thirsty, and the other is desperately trying to boost the ratings for her SABC 1 show. Anything to stay in the chats.”

@Zani_Baccaria said:

“I wouldn't say no 😂 This podcasting thing seems like you need to be not in a committed relationship. 😭”

@ArnoModd claimed:

“That was planned.”

@FootballStage_1 asked:

“Are they dating?”

@JakeMyName declared:

“Once again, girls from Newcastle live up to their reputation.”

@Mk3987911257829 asked:

“Is this the culture you want to teach our young generations?”

Who is Anele Zondo's baby daddy?

Apart from sharing a kiss with L-Tido, Anele Zondo also cleared the air on her private life.

Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo clarified whether musician Ciza is the father of her child.

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula was the first to spread rumours that Ciza was the father of Anele Zondo’s daughter. Anele Zondo recently addressed the burning question in an interview with L-Tido, denying that Ciza is her baby daddy.

