Cassper Nyovest sparked controversy after he appeared on the L-Tido Podcast where he made comments about A-Reece and addressed his beef with Sol Phenduka and MacG

Following Cassper Nyovest's comments on A-Reece, a social media user shared an infographic comparing the rappers' streaming numbers

The comparison split fans, with some defending A-Reece and others standing by Cassper Nyovest

There must be something in the water they serve on the L-Tido Podcast because guests keep spilling things they probably should’ve kept to themselves. First, it was Scotts Maphuma with an explosive interview, and now Cassper Nyovest followed suit and he didn’t hold back.

Cassper Nyovest slams A-Reece on L-Tido Podcast

The Mama I Made It rapper ruffled a lot of feathers with the comments he made on the L-Tido Podcast. He stirred up controversy when he addressed his beef with Podcast and Chill co-hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG, but it was his comments on A-Reece that sparked major backlash.

The $limes, as A-Reece’s fanbase are affectionately known, took Cassper’s personal and felt that the veteran rapper’s comments were unprovoked and accused him of dragging the Meanwhile in Honeydew rapper’s name through the mud just to trend.

Social media user @RealSihleIV took to X on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, and shared a head-to-head infographic comparing the two rappers’ streaming numbers across their album and mixtape releases on Spotify. The post was captioned:

“A-Reece vs Cassper Nyovest most streamed projects on Spotify 👀”

Fans compare Cassper Nyovest and A-Reece

The post opened the floodgates, and fans immediately split into Team A-Reece and Team Cassper Nyovest. Some argued the infographic proved Cassper’s point, while some argued that the numbers confirmed A-Reece is the bigger artist. Some suggested that the comparison was incomplete because it didn’t consider other platforms or deals.

Here are some of the reactions:

@yangamessi said:

“Clean sweep he needs to up his numbers that’s why his chasing clout 😫”

@Phala_moramaga argued:

“Cassper Nyovest is disliked by many but you just proved his point here. Reece is loved by his loyal fans. But maybe that is enough for him. Nyovie, on the other hand uses other platforms and strategies to make the most money out of the music industry.”

@dme_363 suggested:

“Let's put the views aside and view it from a musical point of view. It's like comparing 2 Pac to Blueface.”

@Caesor_M explained:

“Cassper's first three albums all went double platinum with physical copies, at that period he was operating at the highest level arguably the biggest hip-hop act at that time, I’m talking endorsement deals, hits, album sales, bookings and plaques and ♈️ has never played in that league.”

@AXulu10810 said:

“Jokes and drama aside, A-Reece does make good music lads.”

A-Reece responds to Cassper Nyovest's comments

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that A-Reece shared a subtle response to Cassper Nyovest.

A-Reece responded to Cassper Nyovest's rant about him during his interview on L-Tido's podcast with a subtle post on X. A section of netizens told A-Reece to ignore Nyovest's rant, while others seemed excited about the beef brewing between the two rappers.

