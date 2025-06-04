Rapper Cassper Nyovest is the latest guest on the L-Tido Podcast, and he came in spitting fire

The Kusho Bani hitmaker spoke about his beef with Sol Phenduka and co-host MacG, which has been dragging on for years

Cassper Nyovest suggested that they sort out their differences via a boxing match, and he also roasted Sol Phenduka

Rapper turned podcaster L-Tido has shared a preview of what viewers can expect on his upcoming episode of the L-Tido podcast. Returning for the third time to the show is fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper roasts Sol Phenduka on a podcast

In a very spicy clip posted on his X page, L-Tido questioned the Kusho Bani hitmaker on his beef with the Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka. Cassper seemingly suggested that he and MacG should sort out their differences at one of his boxing matches.

"People must come and watch us at Sun Arena. Cassper Nyovest vs MacG," Cassper boldly stated.

The rapper asked Cass to consider fighting Sol Phenduka however, Cassper began to roast the Kaya 959 radio host.

Cassper joked about Sol Phenduka being blind and unfit to compete in a "man's sport". "He is legally blind," he joked.

"With Sol, he can only compete in things that have to do with the mind, like chess. He cannot play a man's sport. He can be good at chess," he continued.

The full episode will premiere at 4 pm on Wednesday, 4 June 2024. For now, indulge in the trailer below:

Fans react to Cassper's digs at Sol and MacG

This is what some fans had to say about Cassper Nyovest's utterances:

@Steer_Sandile shared:

"I just hope Sol Phenduka does give him the time of day yaz. Clearly, Cass just seeks relevance because he has another Fill up coming, so he needs the drama."

@IMatterthereal replied:

"The goat spitting facts. In a joking manner, but deep down they know that he is speaking nothing but facts. 12 years later, he is still the best to ever move and change the game. FACTS."

@fdeee360 said:

"There’s no podcast if they don’t speak about Mac."

@BlackLckd joked:

"When MacG fetches him, he'll cry."

@onetimepantsula responded:

"Numbers are too low and ya'll are twerking for them. MaG and Sol were right."

@WandileV_ replied:

"They are not gonna like this one, Cass, but it's true. Don is untouchable, love him or hate him, he's too gone for Twitter to do anything to him, c'mon."

@SIYA_VS shared:

"MacG was right on saying they should never mention this guy again. Look at how he can't keep their names out of his mouth for clout."

