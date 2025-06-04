Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest revealed that he reached out to Young Stunna via Instagram DMs

The Kusho Bani hitmaker said the amapiano singer Young Stunna seemingly ignored his message

The clip had South Africans in stitches, as Cassper expressed that he wanted to link up as gamers, not collaborators

It seems as though Young Stunna has given Cassper Nyovest a taste of his own medicine. Cassper felt ignored by the amapiano singer, like how he mized Sol Phenduka a few weeks back.

Cassper Nyovest reaches out to Young Stunna

In a video posted by @Basscatalogue, Cassper Nyovest sent out a request to Young Stunna, asking him to respond to his DMs. He said he has no intentions of doing a feature with him, however, he is interested in gaming.

Cassper Nyovest is on Twitch, and he asked Young Stunna to join him on the gaming platform.

"I'm sending this message to Young Stunna. The other day, I sent you a DM asking for your number because I want to talk to you. It was strictly about gaming, by the way, I am not trying to get a feature. But, you mized me as my broer, but it's fine because God will hear the prayers of his children," Cassper said.

Watch the hilarious Instagram video below:

Mzansi laughs at Cassper Nyovest

This is what some people had to say about Cassper Nyovest being humbled by Young Stunna.

Mzumuhle Mabanga laughed:

"Bro has been humbled."

Sizwe Ace said:

"Lol.. Cassper finally getting a taste of his own medicine."

I am Tamkhulu said:

"Yoh, he is such a clout chaser, this one."

Derrick Polas laughed:

"Lol, but Cassper is so effortlessly funny."

Bakarijr Morris replied:

"Good karma. Now he feels the pain of being mized."

Official Teddy Wakhona said:

"Oh when y'all Mize us it's fine, but when y'all get mized it's a huge earthquake."

Sicelokhoza_7 responded:

"It was nice when you did that to Sol, innit?"

Rsa Khumz said:

"Kabza De Small told him not to respond."

Letse Mak responded:

"Stunna taking one mize for Sol. He must be a chiller."

Cassper trends for trolling Sol Phenduka and MacG

The rapper has gone viral recently for trolling Sol Phenduka and his partner in crime, MacG. The rapper suggested that they sort out their differences via a boxing match at Sun Arena.

"People must come and watch us at Sun Arena. Cassper Nyovest vs MacG," Cassper told L-Tido on his podcast.

When asked if he wanted to battle Sol instead, Cassper joked, saying Sol Phenduka is blind and unfit to compete in a 'man's sport'. "He is legally blind," he joked.

"With Sol, he can only compete in things that have to do with the mind, like chess. He cannot play a man's sport. He can be good at chess," he continued.

Cassper Nyovest on whether his career is declining or not

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest has addressed claims that his career is declining after AKA's death, stating on L-Tido's podcast that he is unaffected by public opinion.

Cassper and AKA's beef, one of SA hip-hop’s most iconic rivalries, is believed to have driven both artists to release top-tier music, a dynamic Cassper now says he regrets not resolving

