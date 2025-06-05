The controversial Nota Baloyi recently criticised Cassper Nyovest's apparent beef with A-Reece

Nota claims Mufasa had better things to talk about than discuss "stupid immature nonsense"

It wasn't long before Reece heard what Mufasa said about him and responded on social media

Nota Baloyi called Cassper Nyovest out for speaking about A-Reece. Images: Twitter/ lavidaNOTA, Instagram/ theboydoingthings, Twitter/ casspernyovest

Nota Baloyi claims Cassper Nyovest only uses his platform to discuss mundane issues rather than topics of national importance.

What did Nota Baloyi say about Cassper Nyovest?

Nota Baloyi was among thousands of South Africans who watched the premiere of Cassper Nyovest's latest interview on the L-Tido Podcast.

The controversial music executive had plenty to say about Mufasa's interview, more so what the rapper didn't discuss, saying he was just there for mundane discussions:

"Sad that Cassper went to L-Tido to discuss stupid, immature nonsense. Our country is tearing at the seams, and all he has to offer is beefing with A-Reece. Nah, grootman tsa lona tse childish, smh!"

Nota Baloyi says Cassper Nyovest should have discussed serious matters on his interview instead of "immature nonsense." Images: lavidaNOTA, casspernyovest

Having taken the conversation out of context, Nota seems to have missed Cassper's point, in which he spoke about A-Reece's potential. Mufasa believes Reece has what it takes to level up from being a "C-list celebrity," he just needs to explore other avenues and not stick to his niche:

"I'm not taking shots at A-Reece. It's nice that he has this mystique about him, but when was the last time he performed in Venda, Newcastle or Kwa-Mashu?"

Mufasa went on to make comments about younger rappers being "small boys" to him, claiming that they and their fan bases couldn't do anything to him or his career. He even joked about Reece once idolising him and wearing a Cassper Nyovest-branded sweater.

Seemingly challenging Reece, Mufasa said one needs to move outside of their comfort zone to build a larger fan base and make more money, instead of only appealing to the Slimes:

"I'm not here to be 'okay,' I'm trying to compete at the highest level and make the most amount of money that I can. I'm not trying to be in a niche market."

A-Reece responds to Cassper Nyovest

It wasn't long before A-Reece watched the clips and shared a rather hilarious reaction to Mufasa's comments:

"A ba re tshabe slimes (They're not afraid of the Slimes)."

Cassper Nyovest said A-Reece had the potential to be bigger. Image: Twitter/ casspernyovest, Instagram/ theboydoingthings

When asked to retaliate and respond to Mufasa directly, Reece said he was done fighting and might even take Cassper's advice:

"Nna di ntwa deng tapisitse (I'm tired of fighting), maybe I’ll just take the advice and come outside ke tla reng (what can I say)?"

A-Reece shows love to Amapiano

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece showing love to Amapiano.

The Paradise hitmaker praised a recent Amapiano album and its talented creators, and caught many of his fans by surprise:

mnigo_ said:

Even our favourite rappers don’t hate on amapiano. I need people to stop trying to be so different, bruh, yoh!"

