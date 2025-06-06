A-Reece officially responded to Cassper Nyovest with the most hilarious comeback

Mufasa claimed that Reece could be an even bigger artist if he would just step outside his comfort zone

While the comments didn't sit well with the Slimes, Reece decided to have some innocent fun

A-Reece released a fake Cassper Nyovest diss track. Images: reece_youngking, casspernyovest

Fans thought A-Reece responded to Cassper Nyovest with a diss track, but oh, were they wrong!

A-Reece drops fake Cassper Nyovest diss track

Cassper Nyovest's recent interview with L-Tido did not sit well with a lot of people, more so A-Reece's fans, the Slimes, who have been dragging Mufasa since the interview dropped.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker called A-Reece a "C-list rapper" and said he had the potential to be bigger but seemed to only want to appeal to his loyal fans.

After hours of begging Reece for a response, the rapper finally posted a link along with an old picture of himself wearing a Cassper Nyovest sweatshirt. The song name was aptly titled Cassper’s Interview Freestyle.

With hundreds of thousands of impressions, there's no doubt that social media was anticipating a lyrical tsunami, but sadly, their excitement was short-lived after reaching the link's landing page:

A-Reece tricked his fans with a fake Cassper Nyovest diss track. Image: reece_youngking

Here's what fans said about A-Reece's fake freestyle

The Slimes were disappointed, while other social media users had a good laugh and appreciated Reece's sense of humour.

It may appear that the rapper didn't take Mufasa's comments to heart, and may even take him up on his advice.

RBrvh said:

"Wow, Reece almost revived that guy’s career. He's behaving like Kendrick, waiting for Reece to drop a diss, then diss him back with an Amapiano song. I’m glad my man never fell for that trap."

illythehost wrote:

"I was getting ready to write an article, I feel so defeated, yooooh hahaha!"

tumeloTeeJay1 laughed:

"I nearly screen shot and went to WhatsApp with the caption 'It's about to be lit.'"

gyamfi9687 said:

"Why do I feel like Reece is up to something? This is not just a post, I can feel it."

Fans want A-Reece to respond to Cassper Nyovest. Images: reece_youngking, casspernyovest

Sizwe86913465 trolled A-Reece:

"Bro can’t decide if he wants to move like Kdot and be mysterious, or play the internet games like Drake. You’re a walking contradiction."

iamTheoKeys posted:

"Not me going to buy bread from the shop with excitement, doing a battle rap-tested analysis on both Cass and Reece in my head like it's the Nedbank Cup final. Only to be met with a DWAAA! Diabolical work!"

Social media compares A-Reece and Cassper Nyovest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a debate about A-Reece and Cassper Nyovest, where fans compared the rappers' most-streamed albums.

This was over the comments Mufasa made about Reece in a recent interview, calling him a "C-list rapper" and claiming that he could be bigger if he didn't only stick to his niche audience.

