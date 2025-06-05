Following Cassper Nyovest's salty remarks about rapper A-Reece on the L-Tido Podcast, fans unearthed a video of a young A-Reece idolising him

In the throwback video, a 16-year-old A-Reece raps about viewing Cassper as his idol, and he even has a song named after him

Mzansi is still trying to figure out why Cassper Nyovest spoke negatively about A-Reece, because many people thought they were cool

A 16-year-old A-Reece was a huge Cassper Nyovest fan, and he even rapped about him. Image: Reeceyoungking, Casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest made his third appearance on fellow rapper L-Tido's podcast, and this time he came guns blazing. The rapper made some salty remarks about rapper A-Reece, saying he is good, but not great.

What Cassper said about A-Reece

The Mama I Made It hitmaker was the latest guest on the L-Tido Podcast, where he got a few things off his chest. Cassper Nyovest came to the podcast to basically put himself on a pedestal so high that he thinks other rappers are not at his level.

He said the Meanwhile In Honeydew hitmaker is not an A-lister, and shared some insights on how he can reach that status.

“A-Reece has a very healthy career. It’s niche, though. It’s very niche. It’s good for him and his cult fans. He has carved a fanbase for himself, and those are his people, and they eat it up, and that’s it. But it’s been at the same place, it’s not A-list,” he said.

The two were discussing which rapper is highly successful while maintaining a very discreet life. He mentioned the likes of AKA, K.O and himself, saying they put themselves out there, which is a recipe for being highly successful.

Cassper then said he does not strive to be just okay, unlike A-Reece.

“I’m not here to be okay. That’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to compete and be at the highest level and make the most amount of money that I can make in the business that I’m in.”

As a teenager, A-Reece looked up to Cassper Nyovest. Image: Reeceyoungking

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece was a huge Cassper stan

In a throwback video posted by @ThisIsColbert, a 16-year-old A Reece raps about Cassper being his idol. He even has a song named after him called Cassper Picture.

In another X video, Reece raps about Cass and puts him at the top of the list of his greats.

Social media users are puzzled by Cassper Nyovest speaking so negatively about the man who recently became a dad for the first time this year.

