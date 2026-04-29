JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— Residents who joined the anti-illegal immigration march to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026 accused foreign nationals of having a sense of entitlement.

Anti-illegal immigration marchers slammed undocumented migrants. Image: March and March

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika during the march, one of the protesters, a March and March supporter, said she came from KwaZulu-Natal for the march. She accused undocumented foreign nationals of having a sense of entitlement. She alleged that she was assaulted by foreign nationals while trying to clean the streets in her community. The marcher called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

“This is wrong,” she said.

She also accused foreign nationals of being behind a lot of crimes in communities. She questioned whether the police are working with communities or accepting bribes from foreign nationals. The Zimbabwean government issued an advisory ahead of the march and cautioned its citizens to take precautions and avoid areas where protest action would take place.

South Africans share thoughts on illegal immigration

Netizens who commented on the march, which includes political parties, organisations, and public figures like Ngizwe Mchunu. Some also weighed in on illegal immigration.

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Tee said:

“South Africans aren’t marching because they enjoy conflict. They’re marching because they feel abandoned in their own communities, economically pushed aside, and ignored by the state.

DonaldNgobeni@87 said:

“They must be documented. That’s all we are asking from them.”

Ben Muchokwa disagreed.

“South Africa is for everybody. We are going to co-exist until the time your leadership stops interfering in enabling dictators in Zimbabwe. Where do you expect us to go when Fikile Mbalula comes here to force Zanu PF on us?”

Source: Briefly News