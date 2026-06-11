A video showed criticism of superfan Mama Joy’s presence in Mexico, reigniting debate about her role in supporting Bafana Bafana-related international football appearances

Mama Joy, known for her long-standing support of South African national teams, has previously been linked to discussions around government funding and official support for fan travel

The debate comes as Bafana Bafana continue international preparations linked to World Cup cycles, with questions emerging around how fan representation fits into national sporting structures

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South African superfan Mama Joy has arrived in Mexico, where Bafana Bafana are expected to play in the Soccer World Cup fixtures. The discussion intensified after a video posted on 10 June 2026 by TikTok user @mathewsmpete showed a man criticising her presence abroad and questioning her continued association with national sporting support activities following previous funding disputes with government structures.

South African superfan Mama Joy smiled broadly while wearing a vibrant traditional outfit and a matching headpiece. Image: Mama Joy

Source: Facebook

Mama Joy, widely known for her long-standing support of South African national teams, has become one of the country’s most recognisable sports supporters over the years, frequently attending major tournaments and international fixtures. Her role as a superfan has previously placed her in the public spotlight, including during the period when Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie stated that state funding for certain influencer-style sports travel arrangements would be reviewed or discontinued.

Mama Joy's journey to the tournament follows a public dispute over her exclusion from a government-backed supporter initiative linked to the World Cup. User @mathewsmpete accused her of burning bridges and pulling stunts.

Bafana Bafana’s international preparations in focus

Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international commitments include fixtures linked to global football preparations, with South Africa expected to play matches in Mexico as part of broader World Cup qualification and preparation cycles. The national team’s global fixtures have continued to draw attention as South Africa positions itself for future international tournament participation and competitive rankings.

A close-up image captured Mama Joy smiling and showcasing her bright, joyful expression. Image: Mama Joy

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi defends Mama Joy

A lot of netizens in the comments came out in defence of Mama Joy, saying that she has been a super fan for ages. Most said they don't see anything wrong in what she said or did.

Bosa said:

"Bro, leave the lady, please. 🙏 Just give her a chance."

Zaza added:

"I don't see anything wrong."

Bhelekazi elihle defended her:

"Leave Mama Joy alone, she's there with our support."

Lisa Mpho asked:

"What did she do?"

GPS commented:

"Let her be, please, we love Mama Joy, she is the face of the country. follow to follow"

Dr Maronza🇿🇦 asked:

"She is right. Why did they leave her?"

Ankle mate van Jackals asked:

"What is the problem?"

April Mo wrote:

"But the minister is the one who singled out Mama Joy and became personal."

Thapelo Toute added:

"Somebody finally said it."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Mama Joy

Mama Joy says she feels unfairly excluded from the 2026 FIFA World Cup supporter trip despite her long-standing support for Bafana Bafana.

Mexican football supporters have singled out Mama Joy as one of their favourite figures linked to South African football culture.

Mama Joy has touched down in Mexico ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening FIFA World Cup match against the hosts.

Source: Briefly News