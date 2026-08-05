Former OPW presenter Kayise Ngqula sparked a social media frenzy after a side-by-side comparison post went viral on X

The post, shared on 5 August 2026, drew hundreds of reactions from fans celebrating her curvier, more confident appearance

Ngqula's journey includes surviving a traumatic 2019 car accident that left her with abdominal scars and required lengthy recovery

Kayise Ngqula is a South African television host, actress, producer, and media executive. Image: Kayise Ngqula

Source: Facebook

Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter and actress Kayise Ngqula has become the talk of Mzansi after a viral X post comparing her physique over time sent fans into a frenzy of admiration. The side-by-side photos, which spread rapidly on 5 August 2026, have reignited conversations around body positivity, healing, and self-love in South Africa.

The post was shared by X user Kgadi_yaMoloto, who captioned it:

"Kayise Ngqula, my perfect wedding presenter, fetched her body. Ohhh this is beautiful. 🥺❤️"

Kayise Ngqula's journey to self-love

For Ngqula, the transformation carries a deeper meaning. After surviving a serious car accident in 2019 that left her with abdominal scars, she faced an extended period of physical and emotional recovery. She has since spoken openly about learning to love her body through motherhood and the challenges that came with it.

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Check out the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral post

Not everyone agreed on which frame told the better story, however. Some fans felt the before-and-after images may have been accidentally swapped, while others simply celebrated Ngqula in both versions of herself. Below is a selection of the reactions:

SthuliSkandabah wrote:

"Frame 1. 🤏🏼🤏🏼"

Nonz_nonie said:

"The girls are at work. 👏🔥 It's so beautiful to see."

Asemahle_n shared:

"Both are so gorgeous to me. ❤️‍🔥🔥🥰"

SabeloDivinity offered a more nuanced take:

"Both gorgeous. F2 is pretty, fit and healthy in my eyes. But there are different types of healthy from different types of people's bodies. Only a person can be able to tell you when they're at their healthiest. What we perceive as skinny, fit or healthy might not be."

Pinkdoll_love asked:

"Why did she gain? She looked good in frame 1 though"

AnnDoev4eq wrote:

"Post again, shame you swapped the before and after."

mrs_milli00n raised a concern:

"This is just opening her up to bullying because you people are so entitled to people's bodies…"

GhettoGoddessSA concluded:

"She looks beautiful in both, and it's good to be healthy."

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Source: Briefly News