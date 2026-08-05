Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa’s 26-Year Before and After Photos Stun ‘Yizo Yizo’ Fans
- Before and after photos of former actress Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa surfaced on social media, showing her at 23 and 49 years old
- Gongxeka-Seopa starred as Hazel in the iconic SABC1 drama Yizo Yizo in 1999 before retiring from acting
- Mzansi had mixed reactions to the 26-year transformation, with some admirers and others less kind in their commentary
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Before and after photos of former South African actress Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa have taken social media by storm, with Mzansi reacting to just how much has changed in the 26 years since her Yizo Yizo days.
The images, which surfaced online on 4 August 2026, show a striking contrast between a bright-eyed 23-year-old and the poised 49-year-old she is today.
Hazel from Yizo Yizo's transformation
The earlier photo is a headshot from the set of SABC1's groundbreaking drama series Yizo Yizo, where Gongxeka-Seopa portrayed Hazel during the show's first season in 1999. Wearing a school uniform and flashing a wide smile, the image captured the actress at the height of her on-screen fame. The second photo shows her as she looks now, decades removed from that chapter of her life.
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Yizo Yizo remains a cultural milestone in South African television, and Gongxeka-Seopa shared the screen with celebrated actors including Meshack Mavuso (Javas) and Charmaine Mtinta (Nomsa), as well as late actors Jabu Christopher Kubheka and Tshepo Ngwane, remembered for their roles as Gunman and Thiza.
Moving from the screen to the boardroom
Since stepping away from acting, Gongxeka-Seopa has built an impressive career in the corporate world. She currently serves as Chairperson of the Digital Migration Advisory Council (DMAC) and holds a position as an MICT SETA Board Member, among other positions, making her one of the more prominent former entertainers to transition successfully into governance and policy.
The resurfaced photos prompted a wave of commentary online. Some fans were warm in their response, expressing admiration for how she had carved out a meaningful professional path after leaving showbiz.
Others, however, were not as generous, with the post drawing the kind of mixed reactions that tend to follow public figures when old and new images of them are placed side by side.
See Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa's pictures below.
Dr Malinga revisits his humble beginnings
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Malinga's throwback photo at the start of his career.
Fans were moved and inspired by the singer's journey and humble beginnings, and took to social media to celebrate how far he has come.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za