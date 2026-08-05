Before and after photos of former actress Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa surfaced on social media, showing her at 23 and 49 years old

Gongxeka-Seopa starred as Hazel in the iconic SABC1 drama Yizo Yizo in 1999 before retiring from acting

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the 26-year transformation, with some admirers and others less kind in their commentary

Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa's throwback pictures ignited a debate among 'Yizo Yizo' fans. Image: AHT_YssY

Source: Twitter

Before and after photos of former South African actress Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa have taken social media by storm, with Mzansi reacting to just how much has changed in the 26 years since her Yizo Yizo days.

The images, which surfaced online on 4 August 2026, show a striking contrast between a bright-eyed 23-year-old and the poised 49-year-old she is today.

Hazel from Yizo Yizo's transformation

The earlier photo is a headshot from the set of SABC1's groundbreaking drama series Yizo Yizo, where Gongxeka-Seopa portrayed Hazel during the show's first season in 1999. Wearing a school uniform and flashing a wide smile, the image captured the actress at the height of her on-screen fame. The second photo shows her as she looks now, decades removed from that chapter of her life.

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Yizo Yizo remains a cultural milestone in South African television, and Gongxeka-Seopa shared the screen with celebrated actors including Meshack Mavuso (Javas) and Charmaine Mtinta (Nomsa), as well as late actors Jabu Christopher Kubheka and Tshepo Ngwane, remembered for their roles as Gunman and Thiza.

Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa starred in 'Yizo Yizo' alongside Meshack Mavuso, Charmaine Mtinta and Tshepo Ngwane. Image: charmaine.mtinta_keswa

Source: Instagram

Moving from the screen to the boardroom

Since stepping away from acting, Gongxeka-Seopa has built an impressive career in the corporate world. She currently serves as Chairperson of the Digital Migration Advisory Council (DMAC) and holds a position as an MICT SETA Board Member, among other positions, making her one of the more prominent former entertainers to transition successfully into governance and policy.

The resurfaced photos prompted a wave of commentary online. Some fans were warm in their response, expressing admiration for how she had carved out a meaningful professional path after leaving showbiz.

Others, however, were not as generous, with the post drawing the kind of mixed reactions that tend to follow public figures when old and new images of them are placed side by side.

See Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa's pictures below.

Dr Malinga revisits his humble beginnings

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Malinga's throwback photo at the start of his career.

Fans were moved and inspired by the singer's journey and humble beginnings, and took to social media to celebrate how far he has come.

Source: Briefly News