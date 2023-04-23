Netflix recently announced on socials that Yizo Yizo was now available on its streaming platform

Mzansi people expressed their excitement that they'll get to see their favourite characters again on their TVs

The show has been trending for a couple of days, and some peeps shared that they have already binge-watched the show

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

'Yizo Yizo' is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Image: @AHT_YssY

Source: Twitter

Yizo Yizo, broadcasted on SABC 1 between 1999-2004, has made its big comeback. The popular show's first season has been added to Netflix's catalogue, reported ZAlebs.

Netflix made the announcement on Friday and posted a trailer to promote the High School drama series.

Yizo Yizo trends on Twitter following Netflix debut

The news set social media ablaze, and Yizo Yizo has been in the top 10 trending topics on Twitter ever since.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Twitter users have even started threads to mark the most memorable scenes from the show that greatly impacted SA as it touched on many social ills.

Watch the trailer below:

Mzansi recalls the impact Yizo Yizo had on SA

@NerdZulu posted:

"If we are being honest, Yizo Yizo contributed a lot in promoting many ill among young people in the early 2000s. "

@AHT_YssY said:

"The ever hard working Papa Action, one of the few who went on to have a very long acting career after Yizo Yizo."

@BekithembaZ commented:

"Yizo yizo was created at a certain time in SA history. Topics tackled were provocative, brutally honest & started conversations. They showed all shades of our society."

@mckobola said:

"Watching Yizo Yizo with hub and he’s telling me what’s yet to happen. ho jola le batho ba baholo hle."

@katli_mathule tweeted:

"Yizo Yizo was to lit to be fake. That thing was real. When Bobo got so high he saw a cow? When chests pissed in sticks' pockets. Nah fam."

@nxmhle asked:

"Rewatching Yizo Yizo and I don’t remember the writing being this good. Complex storylines, addressing social issues, the plot etc. I’m so impressed like we had really good shows. What happened to SA TV?"

Zola 7: Former 'Yizo Yizo' actor and veteran kwaito star receives rocky response to new track 'Skinny Jean'

Briefly News reported that It's been quite some time since we've heard the gravel voice of veteran Kwaito star Bonginkosi Dlamini aka Zola 7 on a song.

However, all that changed recently when the former reality show host dropped his new track titled Skinny Jean to what can be described as "mixed reviews".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News