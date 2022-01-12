Dloz'lami viewers are still talking about the latest episode of the show which aired on Tuesday night, 11 January

The show's host Thembi Nyathi shook the whole of Mzansi when she told a girl that she has been bewitched by people using her panties

The fans of the Moja Love show still can't believe how cruel some people can be following the eye-opening episode

The latest episode of Dloz'lami left Mzansi shook. The show's host Thembi Nyathi told a young lady that she has been bewitched by people who took her undies.

The eye-opening episode sent chills down many a spine as peeps were surprised by how cruel some people are. The viewers of the Moja Love show took to Twitter to share their reactions on Tuesday night's episode.

@ClassiqueDeeSA said:

"Thembi will teach you that we are constantly fighting invisible battles and enemies. Sometimes prayer is not enough if you don't do anything to fight for your life."

@Thandek14272387 wrote:

"The painful thing about yesterday's episode is that the people who did this to her are people she laughed, cried with or even seek advice from. The enemy is closer than you think."

@NotThatPhumi commented:

"Taking ipanty ya a 15-year-old and doing witchcraft. People have no shame."

@keletso_S said:

"#Dlozlami ALWAYS GIVES US A REMINDER that our enemies are never far from us. Let’s be AWARE and never let our guards down. A re rapeleng ka nako tsohle."

