‘Uthando Noxolo’: Viewers React to Paternity Drama on Show’s Latest Episode

Uthando Noxolo viewers were left shook following the paternity drama that played out in the latest episode of the show

A man asked Andile Gaelesiwe to help him get his child back from his baby mama but the mother was seemingly not sure if he's the real dad

The fans of the show took to social media to share their views on the spicy episode and suggested a DNA test

The latest episode of of Uthando Noxolo left viewers shook. The show's host Andile Gaelesiwe was dealing with two feuding families involved in a nasty paternity drama.

Andile Gaeleshiwe hosts ‘Uthando Noxolo’. Image: @andile1

Source: Instagram

A man named Sello had written to the show to ask Andile Gaelesiwe to help him get his alleged kid. His apparent baby mama, Sonto, told the show's presenter that she's not sure who her child's baby daddy is.

On the other hand, Sonto's granny said she wants Sello to do the right thing and pay for his supposed daughter. Peeps took to Twitter to share that they want a DNA test to be done to confirm if the child is indeed Sello's.

@ThandoM__ wrote:

"Lol, Moghel I think naye she’s confused who the father is."

@MathapeloLegacy said:

"But how will bo Malome resolve it without a DNA test?"

@MaMohauMaZuko wrote:

"Sis doesn't know who the father is.'

@_itsmbalenhle commented:

"Qaluyiva. Gogo wants Sello to pay damages for a child even the mother is not sure he is the father of. Le two are scammers. Men be careful out there. Some families operate ama schemes la phandle and they use their daughters."

@SisMokgaetje added:

"Gogo is misleading Sonto big time, this was an easy matter. DNA test, if the child is his then he must do all the tradition necessities for the child. Simple."

Shauwn Mkhize urges Mzansi to protect kids from social media cruelty

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize took to social media recently to plead with Mzansi peeps to protect kids from "cruelty" following her son's paternity drama with his baby mama, Sithelo.

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo trended on social media after it was reported that they broke up after the young Royal AM chairman allegedly demanded a paternity test from Sithelo because she apparently cheated on him.

MaMkhize took to Instagram to pour cold water over the rumours. She posted a pic of Andile's first daughter, Baby Flo, with her young sister. The flamboyant businesswoman said the had a great time with both her grandkids at the weekend.

