Babes Wodumo is focusing on her family and career after her husband Mampintsha's death in 2022 after suffering a stroke

DJ Tira has been supporting her, recording songs ready for release, and promising a strong comeback

Despite the challenges, Babes is pushing through, prioritising her son Sponge and family while preparing for her relaunch

Babes Wodumo has been focusing on her family and career since her husband Mampintsha's untimely death in December 2022. The star who has been working tirelessly to revive her career said she is still grieving her man.

Babes Wodumo shared that she is still mourning Mampintsha. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo working on new music with DJ Tira

Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane has been busy in the studio alongside the talented DJ Tira. The singer and dancer has been ignoring the noise surrounding her name and working on reviving her career.

DJ Tira has been working on the singer and helping her on several projects. The DJ spoke to ZiMoja about what they have been up to. He said they have already recorded songs and is waiting for her to give the greenlight on the release dates. He said:

"She is coming back strong, trust me. I have been working with her, there are songs that we've recorded and are ready and waiting for her.

"We know once she decides to drop, things will go crazy. She is performing again and I still owe her a few more studio sessions, so that when she re-launches, we are on fire."

Babes Wodumo says she is still mourning her husband

Babes Wodumo said she is focusing on her son Sponge, her family and music career. The singer admitted that some days are better than the others but she is pushing through.

"I am still mourning my husband. Other days are tough, but every day I am fighting. I have a child to take care of and my family is my priority."

Babes Wodumo looks healthier in new picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported thatSouth Africans on social media breathed relief after the latest picture of singer and reality television star Babes Wodumo went viral. Many said they were happy that she was returning to her old self.

Babes Wodumo's fans and followers have been worried about her health following her husband, Mampintsha Shimora's death on 24 December 2022. The star has been losing weight and was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency last year.

