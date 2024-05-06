Global site navigation

DJ Tira Hangs Out With Late Rapper AKA’s Father Tony Forbes, Mzansi Touched: “A Wholesome Video”
DJ Tira Hangs Out With Late Rapper AKA’s Father Tony Forbes, Mzansi Touched: “A Wholesome Video”

by  Privie Kandi
  • DJ Tira was seen sharing a moment with Tony Forbes, the late rapper AKA's father, at a gig, sparking mixed reactions online
  • The video of their interaction, going viral on social media, showed DJ Tira and Forbes chatting at the DJ booth
  • Fans praised DJ Tira for showing respect and love towards Forbes, appreciating the warm moment between them

DJ Tira was spotted having a moment with the late rapper AKA's father Tony Forbes while at a gig. The sweet video of their interaction received mixed reactions from social media users.

DJ Tira hands out with Tony Forbes
DJ Tira was seen parting with AKA's father Tony Forbes. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
DJ Tira chills with Tony Forbes in viral video

Tony Forbes was recently captured going to greet award-winning music producer DJ Tira while at a gig. Forbes, who is the late rapper AKA's father went to the DJ booth where DJ Tira was performing and the two had a brief chat.

The video of DJ Tira and Tony Forbes' interaction was shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Fans applauded the Ngilimele hitmaker for showing Mr Forbes some love.

Tony Forbes and DJ Tira's video warms Mzansi's hearts

Fans loved seeing the interaction between Forbes and DJ Tira. Many commended the DJ for being respectful and showing some love to his late colleague's father.

@General_Sport7 said:

"Tira gave him some real love."

@gistwhere wrote:

"A wholesome video "

@zwivhuya_zwii commented:

"He’s such a social butterfly ❤️"

@_FundiswaZ added:

"It’s nice to see people respect and embrace utata ka AKA."

@Sibusis52882671 wrote:

"I can hear Dj tira say ngiyabonga baba."

AKA's father Tony Forbes visits slain rapper's grave

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the late rapper AKA's father Tony Forbes left social media users in their feels when he shared a picture while visiting the star's final resting place.

It's been over a year since AKA's brutal murder outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, and his family is still grieving. The rapper's father recently had fans talking about the late star when he shared a picture from his grave at the Heroes Acres, at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

