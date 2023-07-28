Tony Forbes, the father of late SA Hip Hop rapper AKA, linked up with Cassper Nyovest and shared a picture of them

The grieving father thanked Nyovest for the support he showed the Forbes family during their darkest time

After the rapper's death, Cassper Nyovest visited the family at AKA's Bryanston home to pay his respects

Netizens are loving Tony Forbes' heartwarming post with Cassper Nyovest.

Tony Forbes and Cassper Nyovest have even challenged each other to a boxing match. Image

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest rubs shoulders with AKA's father, affectionately referred to as Uncle Tony

In a very unexpected but highly praised post from Uncle Tony, he showed love and praise to Cassper Nyovest.

Tony Forbes thanked the rapper, who was his son's decade-long rival in SA hip hop, for showing up during their darkest time.

"Respect…you came in our darkest moment. Thank you. We remember…away from the cameras. God bless. P.S. When are you signing them papers. I told you I will take you."

The Megacy might just be warming up to Cassper following Tony's post

It's a common practice that when artists rival, their fan base joins in on the rivalry.

Tsibipians never got along with the Megacy, but they have now shown Cassper love for supporting the Forbes family.

@preshpreshprecious said:

"This family is full of love. All I've been witnessing after aka is nothing but love and no drama. I so wish our black fellas can learn a thing or two. GOD continue watching over this family, but we still want justice for AKA. SA justice system is a joke."

@simply_simone_b said:

"I love this so much, we’ve learned so much from your family in the last couple of months! @akaworldwide lives on, and through his family, it shows."

@sandile4sho said:

"Man the Forbes family is just a great family, as Megacy I really love this from the family."

@glennessamorgan said:

"Pure example of love and Respect no matter what Above all, LOVE CONQUERS ALL FORBES FAMILY KEEP ON SPREADING LOVE."

@khethiwecorettanchabeleng said:

"When they say, “A Picture Says A Thousand Words”."

Cassper Nyovest paid his respects to the Forbes family, claims their beef was exaggerated

Following his demise, Cassper Nyovest visited AKA's home, where mourners went to comfort the family.

He told them that their beef was exaggerated in the media.

They had constant back-and-forths on social media and, at some point, even promised to step in the ring and fight.

Cassper Nyovest and AKA have worked together in the past; they recorded three songs

In a previous report by Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest revealed in an interview that he had recorded three songs with AKA.

In an interview with The Episode Podcast, Cassper said he and AKA went to the studio together and recorded a total of three songs.

