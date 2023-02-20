Cassper Nyovest reportedly went to AKA's family home in Bryanston, Johannesburg after the latter was shot dead

AKA and Cassper were arch-rivals when it came to hip-hop and many thought Cassper would not visit the family because of the much-publicised beef

Cassper apparently told AKA's family that their beef was exaggaratd, adding that they used to get along very well

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest reportedly visited AKA's family after the latter's death. Cassper's arch-rival in the Mzansi hip-hop space was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, 10 February.

Cassper Nyovest visited AKA's family after his passing. Image: @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Following AKA's death, Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline and sent his condolences to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's family. He also revealed that he was not attending the funeral because he was flying out of the country.

Cassper Nyovest says his beef with AKA was exaggerated

ZAlebs reports that Cassper went to AKA's family in Bryanston in Johannesburg before the funeral. Sunday World reports that Mufasa told AKA's family that their beef was "exaggerated".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He told the family that he and AKA used to get along very well and also share that same vision. A source shared that he then told the Forbes that he would not be able to attend the funeral because he was going on a business trip.

AKA's family drops rapper's first posthumous song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time. The late star's family captioned the post:

"C O M P A N Y ft. @kddogram Out Now. 7 Days To #MassCountry."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News