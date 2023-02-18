Fans are still trying to come to terms with AKA's murder and many have been sharing heartwarming thoughts on social media

Many confessed to weeping uncontrollably after watching the late rapper's memorial service held at the Sandton Convention Centre yesterday

AKA is set to be buried at a private funeral today and fans have shared reactions to videos of the star's body being taken to his final resting place

AKA's fans still can't believe their favourite rapper is gone. The star was assassinated by unknown gunmen on 10 February in front of Wish restaurant in Durban.

Fans have reacted to videos of cars taking AKA's body to his final resting place. Image: @akaworldwide and @Newzroom405.

Social media has been awash with mixed emotions from fans who have been celebrating the star's legacy and life.

AKA's life celebrated at emotional memorial service

There were no dry eyes at the Sandton Convention Centre when many were celebrating AKA's life and legacy. Speaker after speaker praised the Fela In Versace rapper for his unmatched work ethic, how he loved making music and his love for his daughter Kairo Forbes.

Those who took to the stage include Idols SA judge JR Bogopa, Yanga Chief, Sizwe Dhlomo and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Videos of AKA's funeral go viral on social media

Social media users are waiting for content from AKA's funeral and it seems they are getting glimpses from those at the private function. A video shared by Newzroom Afrika showing Kiernan Forbes' being taken to his final resting place left many in their feels.

Those who knew AKA know he loved BMWs, and it's befitting that the convoy of cars carrying his body was BMWs.

@KagisoSedikwe said:

"Thank you for sharing these last moments of his body taken to a private ceremony. We can now start with a healing process #AKAFuneral."

@Browndo87694031 wrote:

"Cava the BEAMERS AKA BEING SENT OFF LIKE A TRUE KING."

