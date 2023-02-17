Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to call out the lack of humanity following AKA's assassination in Durban

Supa Mega was shot dead in front of his friends on Florida Road in Durban last Friday night, February 10

Social media users took to Mufasa's comment section and shared mixed views on his post, adding that he should attend his rival's funeral

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share his thoughts on AKA's fatal shooting. The Siyathandana hitmaker called out the lack of humanity amid the late rapper's death.

Cassper Nyovest called out the lack of compassion amid AKA's assassination. Image: @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA was gunned down in front of his friends on Florida Road in Durban last Friday, February 10. His shooting was caught on CCTV. Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, February 17, Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"A lack of humanity."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's post

Peeps took to the Amademoni hitmaker's comment section and shared mixed views of his post. Some continued to beg him to attend AKA's funeral.

@TlouAmogelang said:

"Unfortunately, that's the world we live in Cass. I believe humanity can go a long way in this world."

@__thisisKB27 wrote:

"Take care boyzin, don't forget to pray."

@BONGANIMONAREN6 commented:

"From Ramaphosa, I agree."

@YouthIronic wrote:

"Why do I think it's humility you meant to say and not humanity."

@Kgomodzo24 said:

"Bro, please go to the funeral, it just comes once. No pressure though."

@Nicholasngweny7 commented:

"Humans are bad people!!!!"

@NMatswai wrote:

"If I was you, I'd keep quiet. You don't have to comment on everything. AKAs death had nothing to do with you and you don't owe him a burial!! You end up catching strays."

@maphosa_tbh added:

"A coward throws words without directing to the intended recipient. You are a coward @casspernyovest."

Cassper Nyovest will not attend AKA's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed that he'd not be attending AKA's funeral. Supa Mega was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, February 10.

Cassper and AKA were arch-rivals who used to throw shade at each other and even dissed each other on their songs. There was a time when they agreed to take their beef to the boxing ring, but that match will never happen now since AKA is no more.

Even though Cassper sent his condolences to AKA's family, he told his fans on Twitter that he would not make it to the late rapper's memorial and funeral services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News