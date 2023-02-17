Mzansi weighed in on Bonang Matheba's silence after her ex-boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes died

Supa Mega passed away on February 10, and Bonang, unlike other celebs, hasn't paid her condolences

South Africans seemed to praise her for keeping quiet because Matheba and AKA weren't on good terms before he passed

Condolences have been pouring in for Mzansi rapper AKA, who was gunned down on February 10 on Durban's Florida Road.

Bonang Matheba has been trending after keeping silent about AKA's death. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Many celebrities, including his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, have paid tribute to Supa Mega. However, one woman who dated AKA back in the day, Bonang Matheba, hasn't said anything about the tragic passing.

It seems like Matheba's silence frustrated many online users, and they want her to pay her condolences, but some people don't see it happening after their messy break.

According to The Citizen, AKA threw major shade at the TV presenter after their split, alleging that she used witchcraft on him because he found suspicious stones under their bed.

AKA's rants weren't limited to social media. TshisaLIVE reported in 2018 that the rapper dissed his ex-bae in a song for dating him while DJ Zinhle was pregnant.

"Waited two years just to see you with your weave off. What that say about your character, you was f**king me while I was paying damages."

Mzansi defends Bonang Matheba saying she doesn't have to pay condolences to AKA after their messy split

@YourAunt12 said:

"#Bonang doesn't have to say anything about a man who accused her of drugs and witchcraft@YourAunt12"

@Nampree shared:

"First, you wanted Cassper Nyovest to cancel his trip for the funeral. Now, you want Bonang to publicly say something. Lol, sanithandi!"

@NtombikayiseBa6 replied:

"So, y’all want Bonang to post about her ex’s passing and then drag her like you’re dragging Zinhle."

@TheTitanBaddie commented:

"After everything that man said about Bonang, including but not limited to diss tracks and accusing her of witchcraft. Why would y'all want her to comment? Leave that lady alone."

@WonderMahlobo wrote:

"You guys are mad Zinhle is posting pictures of AKA while she is in a relationship but also you guys are mad that Bonang hasn't said anything about Mega's death. This describes Twitter in a nutshell. Niyahlanya."

@Mmakgomara reacted:

"Bonang knows how to be an ex. I love that about her."

@dumisane_ added:

"AKA said Bonang uses muthi and she takes showers with her wig on. There's no way she is posting anything sympathetic about him "

AKA's family defends Don Design after Mzansi accused him of being involved in Supa Mega's "assassination"

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family weighed in on the accusations against Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design. Peeps alleged that Don was to blame for the shooting because of the dodgy behaviour he displayed in the trending CCTV footage.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker left Mzansi and his family heartbroken after he and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down by unknown men on Durban's Florida Road. Since then, his supporters, known as the Megacy, have worked tirelessly to solve the "assassination" case.

According to ZAlebs, The Forbes' family lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, appeared on Newzroom Afrika to discuss the murder case, and the subject of Don Design being named as a suspect by Mzansi people was brought up. Baloyi ruled out the speculations, saying Don would never betray AKA as they were like brothers.

