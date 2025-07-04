Kabza De Small teased a new collaboration with Mdu a.k.a TRP and Maline Aura at an event in Cape Town on Wednesday, 2 July 2025

A video of Kabza De Small playing the unreleased track at the reopening of a popular drinking spot was shared on social media

While Kabza De Small didn't claim ownership of the song, several netizens accused him of stealing the song from Mdu a.k.a TRP

Fans accused Kabza De Small of stealing his new song "Mabebuza" from Mdu a.k.a TRP and Maline Aura. Image: mduakatrp_official, kabelomotha

Mzansi is accusing Kabza De Small of exploitation and song theft after he previewed another new song at a recent event where he performed. The Scorpion Kings DJ has been teasing new music ahead of the release of his album, Bab’Motha Part 1.

While the album’s release date was pushed back, Kabza De Small hasn’t stopped teasing new music, which fans are hoping will be on his upcoming full-length project. The King of Amapiano, who previously had fans in a frenzy after teasing his song with Thatohatsi, now has Mzansi giving him the side eye after he previewed an unreleased song.

Kabza De Small previews new music with Mdu a.k.a TRP

On Thursday, 3 July 2025, Amapiano blogger The Yanos Updates shared a video of the Imithandazo hitmaker teasing a new song with fellow producer Mdu a.k.a TRP and singer Maline Aura. Taking to the microblogging website X, the social media user shared that Kabza De Small previewed the new song at Souk, Cape Town. The video was captioned:

“Kabza De Small previews new music with Mdu a.k.a Trp & Maline Aura.”

According to the blogger, the song is titled Mabebuza. There's no information on the song's release date or whether it'll be on his upcoming album. Kabza De Small performed at Souk Wednesdays on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, when the popular nightclub reopened its doors to the public for the first time after closing briefly for renovations.

Watch the video below:

Fans accuse Kabza De Small of song theft

Reacting to the video, netizens gave the blogger a side eye for reporting that the song was Kabza De Small’s. Others suggested that Mdu a.k.a TRP was being exploited, and Kabza De Small 'stole' the song. Apart from playing the Mabebuza, Kabza has not explicitly claimed the song as his.

Here are some of the reactions:

@offxcialzaddy argued:

“This is Mdu’s remix original song by Maline Aura 😭😭”

@Ka__SJADU joked:

“Lmao😂 I can already see the title ‘Kabza de Small & Mdu a.k.a TRP’”

@Thefuture1997 asked:

“This is Mdu’s song, uKabza ungenaphi manje? 👀”

@ntsakowapiano asked:

“I have a question here 🙋🏿‍♂️. Where were all these "previews new music or Mabebuza" 🙄 posts when Mdu played this song probably a hundred times?!”

@milo_STK argued:

“This is equivalent to when Kasi bros say, 'I will khulisa the hun, ' then when she khulas the grootmans steal her. That’s what Kabza did to Mdu 😭.”

Kabza De Small teased a new song 'Mabebuza' with Mdu a.k.a TRP and Maline Aura. Image: mduakatrp_official

Kabza De Small featured on an allegedly stolen song

This isn't the first time Kabza De Small's name has been thrown in song theft allegations.

Briefly News reported that Dlala Thukzin featured Kabza De Small on a song that was allegedly stolen.

An upcoming artist claimed that while Dlala Thukzin didn't steal the song, Neo Makate did and gave it to him. Neo Makate and Dlala Thukzin's manager denied the claims, while the aggrieved artist threatened to take legal action.

