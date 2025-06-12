Fans are in for a treat after Kabza De Small teased even more music ahead of his anticipated new album

The Amapiano sensation is said to have worked with singer, Thatohatsi, who blessed his new song with some crisp vocals

Supporters erupted in cheer and couldn't wait to hear what more the King of Amapiano had in store for them

Kabza De Small's new teaser built anticipation for his new album. Image: kabelomotha_.

Word on the street is that Kabza De Small is working on a new album and has just previewed another song ahead of what's expected to be the Amapiano album of the year.

Kabza De Small teases new song

It looks like lockdown Kabza is back and has been serving fans music teasers back to back.

The undisputed King of Amapiano has been previewing new music on Instagram live, giving fans a taste of what he's been cooking up, and he has another gem heating up.

Kabza De Small enlisted singer Thatohatsi for another song ahead of his album. Images: kabelomotha_, thatohatsi_official

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared a recording of Kabza's latest live stream where he teased a song with singer Thatohatsi, with whom he previously worked.

Prior to this, Briefly News shared a snippet of Kabza's set where he played an exclusive featuring Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter and Thatohatsi, getting fans ready for his anticipated album, Bab'Motha.

He officially announced that the project would drop in June 2025, and while fans continue the countdown, they'll at least get to listen to short snippets of what to expect in the album:

Here's what Mzansi said about Kabza De Small's latest teaser

Fans declared Kabza De Small as the greatest of all time, and look forward to his new album:

Tahlo19 was impatient:

"Can you release the album already, Motha?"

serobamoses1709 showed love to Thatohatsi:

"Give Thatohatsi her flowers already!"

Fans are itching to listen to Kabza De Small's new album. Image: kabelomotha_.

Buhlephoko declared:

"Bab’motha will release, and the noise will simmer."

Obakeng_Ronaldo asked:

"Has he worked with Jinger Stone? They would cook."

Fans criticise Kabza De Small's studio session

Sadly, even greats like Kabza De Small have been served their fair share of criticism from listeners, which speaks to the phrase, "Not everybody will see your vision."

Briefly News shared another video of Kabza working on new music, in which he was captured behind the mic recording what sounds like backup vocals for a song.

However, after hearing the finished product, which features Leehleza and the controversial Scotts Maphuma, fans scrapped the song and said it was nothing short of garbage:

Xolani_khabazel commented:

"What kind of nonsense is this?"

Macd_Dlali said:

"South Africans love junk music."

Sthe___Nxumalo noted:

"Kabza De Small must respect us."

A-Reece "releases" Cassper Nyovest diss track

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece tricking his fans and social media users with a fake diss track directed at Cassper Nyovest.

This comes after Mufasa made statements about Reece's career, saying the Paradise rapper would be bigger if he stepped out of his comfort zone and targeted a wider audience outside of the Slimes, and they did not take kindly to that.

