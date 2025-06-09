South Africans are toying with the idea of having music group Mi Casa as the next headliners for the Red Bull Symphonic

After Kelvin Momo's successful show, fans think the These Streets hitmakers would be the perfect act to continue the iconic show

Despite fans giving the trio the thumbs up, some reckon their catalogue is not rich enough, however, lead singer J'Something thinks otherwise

With Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic done and dusted, fans already have an idea of who the next headliner should be.

Is MiCasa Red Bull Symphonic level?

The Red Bull Symphonic is proving to be a big deal among Mzansi music lovers. The music extravaganza sees one of the hottest Mzansi acts teaming up with an orchestra to give fans a show. Scorpion King Kabza De Small set the bar very high with his successful symphonic show, and Kelvi Momo lived up to the hype.

A fan by the X handle @ntokozooom was the first to share her thoughts on MiCasa headlining the next Red Bull symphonic.

"I think Micasa should be the next symphonic."

The last act at the Red Bull Symphonic was in high demand, leading him to add a third date to his shows. Momo's symphonic show kicked off on Friday, 6 June and concluded on Sunday, 8 June.

Reacting to the fans' post, lead singer J'Something responded with an exasperated face and then added a heart.

What Mzansi thinks about having Mi Casa as next headliners

Netizens are loving the idea of having the talented trio as the next headliners, saying they have a wealth of experience turning up the heat on the dance floors.

Here are the reactions from fans below:

@SifisoHlope argued:

"I think this is too obvious. Anyone who has been to a Micasa event would know. I don’t know if they have a big enough catalogue, though?"

@Amza_5 said:

"Just give us the date, venue & time, and we will be there. Thank you."

@nonitheotiginal responded:

"Please, bhuti. You better hook up something."

@JustJules11981 shared:

"That would be out of this world."

@Ntwenhle__ exclaimed:

"Yessss! Now this is what I’d go and watch."

@bbmenzi said:

"A must! Just make it happen, and will be there."

@ntsikimajola_ replied:

"I’m so happy you saw this. It needs to happen."

@lloydd___ said:

"I hear this. Someone mentioned Black Coffee, all I want from Coffee is for him to do a 13 or 14th year anniversary for 'Africa Rising' album at a stadium concert."

@TopSizzla agreed:

"Experienced them at kirstenbosch in Cpt. What a treat. Symphonic would be epic."

