J'Something celebrated his legal wedding anniversary with his wife, Coco da Fonseca, by sharing a heartfelt tribute about love and companionship

Fans admired the MiCasa singer's public display of affection, with many praising the couple's inspiring relationship

Social media users flooded the comments with love, congratulating the pair and wishing them more happy years together

South African singer J'Something never misses a chance to profess his love for his beautiful wife Coco da Fonceca. He recently wrote a touching tribute to celebrate their legal wedding anniversary.

J’Something and his wife Coco celebrate their wedding anniversary. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

J'Something appreciates Coco

MiCasa singer J'Something and his wife Coco da Fonseca are proof that true love exists. The star has warmed hearts several times with the way he expresses his love for Coco.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, J'Something revealed that they were celebrating their legal wedding anniversary. He thanked Coco for not only being his wife, but his friend and companion. Part of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Marriage is a beautiful thing but it can be an ugly thing too as we all know. I’m not here to promote marriage itself. I’m here to promote relationship … companionship … fellow soldiers that go to war with you and for you at times. I’m here to celebrate love with you.

"Love isn’t a contract on a piece of paper. Love has no definition. It’s not even a word. It’s a journey we all get to go on. Love isn’t easy but it’s so worth it. You gotta fight though. You gotta show up every day. You gotta take it one day at a time. Each day is a miracle.

"Today is our legal wedding anniversary and I am so grateful for each day I have lived with you @cocodafonseca … happy anniversary my darling."

Fans celebrate J'Something and Coco's love

Social media users admired the love the sweet couple shared. Many commended the singer for his public display of affection.

@ultra___mel said:

"Your love is so beautiful. And how lucky we are as friends to witness it and learn from you both. You both are such an inspiration ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@le.kumalo commented:

"Love you guys ❤️ congratulations and keep inspiring and building."

@ammie_chili added:

"Whatever prayer the two of prayed to find each other....I copy and paste 😂❤️🙌"

@chefbgh_cpt wrote:

"Who's cutting onions in here 😢 Happy Anniversary Lovebirds😍🙌"

@afro_mom_reads added:

"Happy anniversary love birds! You two make the best team! ❤️🙌🏾"

@molifekumona shared:

"Love love love this brother ❤️ There's power in pushing through and Yes- power in longevity ❤️🙏"

@carmen_rstevens said:

"Happy Anniversary guys, May God continue to bless your union and pray for many more happy, fulfilling, loving years. I Love how you Love each other so loud and proud😍❤️"

J’Something celebrated his wedding anniversary with a sweet post dedicated to his wife, Coco. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

Basetsana celebrates her husband Romeo Kumalo's birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Kumalo poured her heart out in a lengthy birthday tribute to her husband Romeo Kumalo. The star shared sweet pictures on her timeline to mark Romeo's special day.

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo gushed over her husband Romeo as he celebrated another trip around the sun. The media mogul penned a lengthy message appreciating her husband of 25 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News