J’Something Pens Heartfelt Anniversary Message to Wife Coco: “I Am So Grateful for Each Day”
- J'Something celebrated his legal wedding anniversary with his wife, Coco da Fonseca, by sharing a heartfelt tribute about love and companionship
- Fans admired the MiCasa singer's public display of affection, with many praising the couple's inspiring relationship
- Social media users flooded the comments with love, congratulating the pair and wishing them more happy years together
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South African singer J'Something never misses a chance to profess his love for his beautiful wife Coco da Fonceca. He recently wrote a touching tribute to celebrate their legal wedding anniversary.
J'Something appreciates Coco
MiCasa singer J'Something and his wife Coco da Fonseca are proof that true love exists. The star has warmed hearts several times with the way he expresses his love for Coco.
Taking to his Instagram page recently, J'Something revealed that they were celebrating their legal wedding anniversary. He thanked Coco for not only being his wife, but his friend and companion. Part of the post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Marriage is a beautiful thing but it can be an ugly thing too as we all know. I’m not here to promote marriage itself. I’m here to promote relationship … companionship … fellow soldiers that go to war with you and for you at times. I’m here to celebrate love with you.
"Love isn’t a contract on a piece of paper. Love has no definition. It’s not even a word. It’s a journey we all get to go on. Love isn’t easy but it’s so worth it. You gotta fight though. You gotta show up every day. You gotta take it one day at a time. Each day is a miracle.
"Today is our legal wedding anniversary and I am so grateful for each day I have lived with you @cocodafonseca … happy anniversary my darling."
Fans celebrate J'Something and Coco's love
Social media users admired the love the sweet couple shared. Many commended the singer for his public display of affection.
@ultra___mel said:
"Your love is so beautiful. And how lucky we are as friends to witness it and learn from you both. You both are such an inspiration ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
@le.kumalo commented:
"Love you guys ❤️ congratulations and keep inspiring and building."
@ammie_chili added:
"Whatever prayer the two of prayed to find each other....I copy and paste 😂❤️🙌"
@chefbgh_cpt wrote:
"Who's cutting onions in here 😢 Happy Anniversary Lovebirds😍🙌"
@afro_mom_reads added:
"Happy anniversary love birds! You two make the best team! ❤️🙌🏾"
@molifekumona shared:
"Love love love this brother ❤️ There's power in pushing through and Yes- power in longevity ❤️🙏"
@carmen_rstevens said:
"Happy Anniversary guys, May God continue to bless your union and pray for many more happy, fulfilling, loving years. I Love how you Love each other so loud and proud😍❤️"
Basetsana celebrates her husband Romeo Kumalo's birthday
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Kumalo poured her heart out in a lengthy birthday tribute to her husband Romeo Kumalo. The star shared sweet pictures on her timeline to mark Romeo's special day.
Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo gushed over her husband Romeo as he celebrated another trip around the sun. The media mogul penned a lengthy message appreciating her husband of 25 years.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.