“Hands Up for Magogo”: Man Gets Surprise Visit at Work From Gogo, Mzansi Adores the Sweet Gesture
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • Mzansi enjoyed a feel-good moment between a man and his gogo when she paid him a visit at work
  • The sweet lady came in with a walking stick and sat down in front of his grandson who embraced her warm presence
  • South Africans applauded the sweet granny and pointed out that the gent was lucky to have such a woman in her life

A man's gogo gave him an unexpected visit at his work warming his, and Mzansi's heart.
A gent's gogo gave him an unexpected visit at his work warming his, and Mzansi's heart. Images: sizwesibiya5/ TikTok, xavierarnau
Source: Getty Images

Very little compares to the warm embrace of a grandmother's love. A man was given a surprise visit from his grandmother who decided to pop by his workplace. Netizens loved the sweet gogo and praised the pair for the bond they share.

Deep family love

TikTokker sizwesibiya5 was so happy to see her that he shared the wholesome moment with his followers who were as equally happy for him. He posted the short clip with a caption that read:

"Priceless moments, my grandmother came to see me at work."

The two shared a very heart-warming exchange between each other with the grandson asking her if she's okay while giggling and joking about the fact that he'll get fired from work because he's having a fun time with his gran who reassures him that it's all okay.

See the touching clip below:

Nothing beats the love of family

Family is a very important aspect in our lives. Some people are fortunate enough to have sweet and caring parents and grandparents like the lady above, but others aren't so lucky. South Africans in general have issues with parental figures and many households lack a strong leadership dynamic.

Sadly, many South Africans don't know what its like to experience a gogo's love.
Sadly, many South Africans don't know what its like to experience a grandmother's love. Image: FG Trade
Source: Getty Images

It's very fortunate for some people to experience the type of care and love this man's gran shows to him, because for a lot of South Africans, it's incredibly. Mzansi loved the bond the pair shared.

Read the comments below:

pheelomorake said:

Read also

"Yes wena man": Street vendor turns to lawyer, South Africans stans the leveling up

"More clients coming your way my brother 🥰"

Azania Adonai mentioned:

"Brother this is priceless, treasure it 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Many of us can only visualise or dream. We got no parents or no grandparents."

user9037470803727 commented

"This is beautiful, you can see the love magogo has ☺️"

mrschef86 posted:

"I am so happy💖💖💖🙏 And touched 🙏 This is out of this world 💖"

Giventake shared:

"You are blessed my brother 🥰"

Tumelo Taukobong said:

"You are so lucky bafo mine. Passed away on Thursday after 30 minutes from a phone call. Then when I was planning to go see her on a weekend, God decided to take her 😭"

siborose mentioned

"You're so blessed bafo this is so beautiful 🙏❤️❤️ Even your boss will wish to have this special visitor."

