A little boy left his mother speechless when he firmly scolded her for not having a car and showing her other women who were driving their cars

The hilarious moment was captured while the two were enjoying ice cream at KFC, sitting next to a glass window watching cars pass by

Social media users filled the comment section with laughter, joking that the mom should have taken back the ice cream

Kids have a way of speaking their truth in the most brutal yet innocent wars, often leaving adults laughing or deeply reflecting on their words. Without filter and no hesitation, they say exactly what's on their minds, and sometimes, their unexpected honesty catches [parents completely off guard.

A mom recorded the funny yet shocking moment when her son dragged her for not having a car, and the clip was later shared on Facebook by mzansiprolificconnect_, leaving many online users entertained.

The boy scolds his mom

One mom recently found herself in this situation when she recorded a funny yet shocking moment with her son while they were seated at FC, enjoying ice cream. Sitting next to a glass window, in full view of other cars passing by, the boy firmly asks his mom to see that other women are driving cars, further asking her why can't she drive. The mother was not expecting the scolding and only responded with:

"Hebanna (my gosh) yoh"

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA comments on the boy's video

The clip attracted many comments as social media users took to the feed to share their amusement. Some playfully suggested that the mom should have taken the ice cream away as a payback for the child's unexpected backchat.

Others laughed, saying she should remind him that he's the one finishing the money his mom needs for monthly instalments. Many users, however, acknowledged that kids are naturally unfiltered, and that is what makes them so adorable.

User @malaza.simphiwe asked:

"😭😭😭😭Someone please like this in Jan so that I can go get my learners."

User @marthashiloane said:

"These kids listen to their grandparents shouting at us and then they repeat 😭😭."

User @bossyayaa added:

"Also! Video of the year!!!!! My man and I can’t get over it 😂."

User @diketso_0203 shared:

"Ayeye, this generation is woke 🤣."

User @jenny.dashortie added:

"This child 😭😭."

User @xikhaviso_ said:

"Oh imagine when he grows up to be a father 😢😂he’ll be the worst dad ever full of comparison."

