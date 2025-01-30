A young girl tearfully shared how much she missed her father sobbing as she clung to her mother for comfort

The mother, overwhelmed with guilt, took the blame for herself for her daughter’s pain in the caption of a video shared on TikTok, which touched online users

Social media users flooded the comment section, feeling sorry for the little one, offering support to the mom, and asking her not to blame herself for someone else's actions

A mom comforted her daughter who wished to see her father who wasn't reachable. Image: @zoe_zoe30

Source: TikTok

In a touching emotional moment, a little girl was captured on video by her mom, sobbing as she expressed how much she missed her father.

The heart-wrenching scene gained massive traction after the mom posted it under her user handle @zoezoe_30 on TikTok, drawing attention to the emotional effects of an absent parent on young children.

The little girl expresses her love for her father

In the video the young girl is standing next to the TV stand, tearfully telling her how much she misses her father. Moved by the distress of her daughter she warmly comforts her, reminding her that they tried to reach out through a voice note but he did not respond.

In the video caption, she expresses guilt, asking herself why she chose someone wrong for her child.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi comforts the mom-and-daughter duo

The video attracted over 400 comments from social media users who were deeply touched after seeing the little girl reaching for her mother's hug at the end of the video while crying. Many shared their stories highlighting the absence of their kids' fathers in their lives.

A little girl threw herself in her mother's arms after being disappointed by her dad. Image: @zoezoe_30

Source: TikTok

User @Simanye Somi commented:

"The fact that I also used to be like this when I was young, I was envying that man’s love but he never showed up. I hope ube right mntase, all is well🕯️."

User @Dressed_byVee added:

"She doesn’t deserve this😭😭💔💔 akhohlakele amadoda (men are cruel)."

User @Bongiwe Thomas said

"Hai mntase (no my sister). You didn’t choose a bad father for your daughter, He chose to be one."

User @Rebs Dinana shared:

"This is the scary part of me having children, I'm really frightened of raising abantwana abazungabinatata kodwa ephila (kids who won't have a father while he's alive). This is so sad shame😞."

User @Sihle added:

"Ohh man🥹💔. This triggered me so much but things will get better❤️🫂."

User @BADDY commented:

"Oyhini marn sisi. please give her another hug ❤️❤️❤️. Both of you do not deserve this."

User @Saneli_M said:

"This is painful, I hope she heals one day🥺."

3 Briefly News absent fathers articles

A Johannesburg woman took to her social media to vent about her absent father, leaving many social media users moved.

A father caused a lot of uproar online after showing up drunk at his son's house whom he had not seen in 30 years.

Actor Presley Chweneyagae appeared on the reality show Papgeld for failing to pay R58K in child support., shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News