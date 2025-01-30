“Obsessed With My Son”: Woman Shows Doting Gogo Singing to Her 1st Grandchild

A local mother shared an adorable TikTok video of her mom spending time with her three-month-old son

The gogo, whose face isn't shown in the clip, sang to the baby boy while she moved him around in the air

Many social media users were fond of the video and shared that their mothers would act similar to the gogo

A woman showed how "obsessed" her mother was with her son. Images: @mo_sotho

The love of a grandparent is a beautiful sight that can bring a smile to anyone's face. Wanting to capture that joy, a local woman showed the moment her mother gushed over her baby boy and showered him with affection.

Gogo goes gaga over grandson

Content creator Nthuseng Nkhahle shared a cute video of her mother singing to and moving her son in the air, who she said was the first grandchild in the family.

She added in her caption with love and laughter:

"My mom is literally so obsessed with my son."

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

SA loves gogo's bond with grandchild

Hundreds of internet users rushed to Nthuseng's comment section expressing positive vibes and sharing similar stories of their mothers gushing over their babies.

Nthuseng shared in the comment section that her baby boy will be three months old on 31 January. Image: @mo_sotho

@rabia_seif7 laughed and said:

"I swear, having the first grandchild is so fun. I never felt more blessed. I never saw my mom act the way she does with her grandson. It's even better when it is on both sides."

@kailinaidoo told the online community:

"The baby is going to be spoiled rotten."

After watching the video, @theo_damari wondered:

"Maybe this is a sign to mark my mom a grandmother."

@tshepangtshepiidudlaludl commented with a laugh:

"It's funny how they threaten us before having a child, then when you have a child, they forget what they said."

@chey.pls said to app users:

"I mean, look at him. Who wouldn't be obsessed?"

@lhoz_lhoz humorously added in the comments:

"My mom looked at me and sighed."

