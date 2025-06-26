A touching interaction between a grandmother and a young boy sharing a meal at KFC deeply moved online viewers.

The precious video capturing an unexpected act of kindness was shared on TikTok, warming countless hearts

Social media users were emotionally affected by the clip, praising gogo's pure heart and the natural connection between the two strangers

A young lady watched her nephew bond with a granny he didn't know at KFC. Image: @sese_xabanisa

A moving moment unfolded at a local KFC outlet, capturing the essence of spontaneous and generosity after a toddler approached an elderly woman he did not know and quickly settled in.

A heartwarming clip, uploaded by TikTok video shows @sese_xabanisa, garnered immense emotional responses, resonating with many social media users.

The TikTok user @sese_xabanisa's young nephew, whom she had taken to KFC to buy some pops. In a charming turn of events, the little boy, without prompting, wandered over to a gogo he didn't know, who was sitting alone with her meal.

Without hesitation, the gogo began to share her food with the young lad, creating an instant, touching bond as they chatted. Their interaction and unfamiliarity spoke volumes about the purity of their spirits and the immediate trust that formed between them.

Social media users praised the granny for her good heart. Image: @sese_xabanisa

SA loved the duo's connection

The heartwarming clip touched the hearts of many social media users, who filled the comments section with an outpouring of praise for gogo. Many commenters remarked on gogo's pure aura and the natural tendency of children to gravitate towards individuals with inherently good hearts.

The spontaneous connection between the two resonated deeply with viewers. Some online users found it hard to believe that the gogo and the boy were strangers, suggesting an undeniable spiritual connection between them. Others praised granny for her incredible spirit of Ubuntu, embodying the essence of community and shared humanity.

User @Itumeleng.M shared:

"Kids can sense good spirits."

User @Brownskin added:

"I’m so curious what they were talking about. If you told people at KFC that those two are strangers, they wouldn’t believe you."

User @MsutwanaPortia commented:

"I was gonna adopt her as someone who has never had a grandmother, right now I’d be sleeping next to her, telling her about all the days of my life she missed out on."

User @ZandiGee added:

"Kids are sensitive beings. He was drawn by the clean spirit sika gogo. "This is beautiful to watch."

User @Oyama said:

"Get us ii contact ZikaMakhulu (gogo's contact number), we want to do something special for her."

User @Devine💝ntombiAngel shared

"Xhosa grannies banobubele ke (are very kind) shame naturally 🥺."

Watch the TikTok video below:

