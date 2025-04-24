An 85-year-old granny had Mzansi smiling after dancing during her birthday celebration at a popular restaurant, proving that age is just a number

The clip was shared on TikTok after she got up without hesitation when the staff arrived with her cake

Social media users loved her vibe, wishing her a happy birthday and praising her beautiful energy, while others called her the country's gogo

A granny did not hesitate to dance when she heard the birthday song at a local restaurant. Image: @mazaleniomhle4

Source: TikTok

An elderly queen reminded restaurant employees and customers at Spur that age is just a number. As soon as the waiters arrived, clapping and singing for her, she showed off her sleek moves, which earned her much praise online.

Gogo's clip was shared by TikTok user @mazaleniomhle4, attracting a flood of comments from social media users entertained by her contagious vibe.

Gogo's birthday dance lit up the restaurant

The clip starts with a waiter rushing to the young-looking gogo's table with a cute pink and white cake in one hand. She places it on the table, where gogo is seated opposite a grown woman and an older man.

As the waiters got closer to her table, singing and clapping, she boldly got up and hit the stage, showing cute dance moves, mixed with the late Tata Mandela's signature dance. Her video is captioned with a message wishing her a happy 85th birthday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves gogo's vibe

Social media users flooded the comment section, complimenting the granny on how good she looked at 85. Many joked, saying they now knew who Tata Madiba's choreographer was, after seeing the moves. Some called her a vibe, saying she probably brings the vibe wherever she goes. Others called her the country's gogo.

Local online users shared how much they loved a gogo with sleek dance moves. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @❤️😍Asipha shared:

"Nah, that's our grandma now🥺."

User @Lerato said:

"This year’s Spur birthdays!? Top tier 😭😭❤️."

User @MissTwa4 added:

"Knowing my grandma, she would have also stood up ka di crutches a bina le yena 😂😂😂 mhsrip."

User @Xolani Nyilika commented:

"Yoh, the way ugogo stood up, I thought the girl was like 'I am not doing this, culani nodwa ngahamba Mina manje (sing alone, I am leaving you guys,' kwaze kwayisibusiso ukuthula uze ufike kuleminyaka (It's such a blessing to reach such an age)😍."

User @MaSha shared:

"Normalise inviting us to the restaurant you guys are having a birthday at 😂🤣. I could have been jiving with gogo 👏."

User @gogodj7 said:

"Oh yes, gogo, happy birthday to you, girl. God bless you with many more years to come, enjoy your day gogo wesizwe (of the country) 🥰."

