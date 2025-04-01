A local gogo joined the GBV march in Matatiele after a minor girl was violated at school, getting MZzansi citizens to speak out about the injustice

The marchers demanded justice for the little girl and the closure of her primary school seeking justice and safety for another learner at the premises

Social media users reacted with emotional support, calling for an end to the violence against women and children

A gogo matched with crowds demanding that a school be closed after it did not prove to be safe for learners. Image: @real_ladieshouse

Source: TikTok

A local gogo touched hearts after she joined a gender-based violence (GBV) march in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, following the alleged violation of a seven-year-old girl at Bergview College.

A clip showing the granny voice out her feelings about the situation was shared under the TikTok handle @real_ladieshouse touching many social media users who said grown-ups are not supposed to be marching for such issues calling for abusers to stop violating women and kids.

Speaking out for the voiceless

In the video, the gogo shares her grief over the violation, questioning how any grown person could harm a minor. She expresses how hard it is for families to send their kids to better schools, only for them to face such dangers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The granny also says she could not sit and watch other kids go to the school knowing they were at risk of the same harm. Her powerful words struck a chord with many online users, urging respect for women and children and calling for an end to all forms of abuse.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is touched by gogo's words

The pot was filled with emotional reactions, with people calling for more to be done to protect the vulnerable in society. Many exploded with support of the granny and what she stood for, praising her for sending out a powerful message to the society.

Some said gogos should be resting in their homes, enjoying their retirement and not feeling the need to fight for their grandkids because of men who see them as objects.

A granny called for men to stop abusing women and young kids, leaving Mzansi touched. Image: FangXiaNuo

Source: Getty Images

User @Zanele Zitha shared:

"Dear Jaco's wife 😔 woman to woman. Please help with DNA angithi u lala Na lesi silwane (since you sleep with him)."

User @kamogelorampa said:

"When GOGO lived through apartheid but she still has to march for our rights in the so-called new South Africa 😭."

User @Lehumo M added:

"This needs 'National Shutdown'. I said what I said 😭😭💔💔.. Where are taxi drivers to help us in this fight 😭."

User @nela said:

"Elders shouldn’t have to do these videos💔."

User @veeshongwe905 shared:

"The way I wish they fought for me this way. I am in tears of joy for how the country is fighting..I am finally healing 😭😭😭. Thank you."

User @user3755816859068 added:

"Makhulu is powerful, amagama akhe (her words) will go a long way.."

3 Briefly News articles about GBV

A mom vowed that she would sell all her assets to get justice for her seven-year-old girl whose innocence was stolen by an adult allegedly at school.

Umkhonto Wesizwe political party demanded justice for the young girl from Matatiele promising to take matters into their own hands if the police did not act fast.

An American woman who learnt of the school incident where a little girl was violated shared her support for the little one, while devastated by the news.

Source: Briefly News