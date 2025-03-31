A heartbreaking video of a mother fighting for justice for her seven-year-old daughter, who allegedly suffered violations at school, sparked strong emotions online

The mother, a police officer, appeared on a local podcast, and the clip was shared on TikTok, where she revealed all the details of the traumatic incident

Social media users were deeply moved, with some asking how they could help and others praising the mom for her bravery, saying they wouldn't be as strong if they were in her shoes

It is every parent's nightmare to feel powerless when their child is harmed. One mom learnt of a horrible incident of violation that happened to her daughter allegedly at school and shared it with the whole country.

A video of the mom on her visit to The Hope Revolution Podcast to share her story was reposted under the TikTok handle @vogue_s.a, gaining massive views, as social media users filled the comment section with messages of support for the young mom.

Mom takes a stand for her child

In the video, the mom who is a police officer makes it clear that she won't let her daughter go through what she did without a fight. Saying she and her husband are even willing to sell their house and cars to fund their battle for justice.

She says justice failed her, but won't fail her daughter. She even declares she'd rather die than let her child grow up without knowing who violated her child and why.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA feels for the mom

Social media users were emotional after watching the mom's video. Many wanted to know how they could sign the petition and support the family. Some parents were shaken, questioning how they could feel safe sending their kids to school. Others praised the mom for her bravery and shared their stories, saying the video triggered their past trauma.

User @Happyzulu said:

"😭 How are we supposed to feel comfortable with taking our kids to school if it is not safe for them. 💔😭 Mine is two years and I have been saying I don’t wanna send her to school because she can’t talk."

User @daughter of Christ commented:

"When she's in her teens she’ll know that her name was once a hashtag and the country was behind her. I hope she grows up to know that we love her and we support her."

User @TS Maben asked:

"How to sign the petition?"

User @MISS ABIGAIL said:

"Please let’s not stop after finding justice. There’s so many teachers who are doing sexual things to kids. 💖 Talking as a victim of sexual assault at school."

User @AdoM shared:

"Fight mama! South Africa is behind you all the way 💪."

User @justagirl added:

"A very strong mom she is❤️."

