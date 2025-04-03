A local lawyer recorded a video asking people to circulate it until it reached Cwecwe's mother, offering to provide legal assistance.

The woman detailed a powerful way to hold those who failed the little girl accountable for taking her case lightly, sharing it on her TikTok account, which quickly caught the attention of online users.

Social media users were deeply moved by the lawyer's kind gesture, thanking her for her selfless generosity and bravery.

A lawyer from a top law firm shared her willingness to assist Cwecwe's mother with a civil case against all the departments that failed her child. Image: @legalames

Source: TikTok

While Mzansi is still processing the story of a seven-year-old girl whose innocence was stolen, allegedly at school, a bold woman is gearing up to fight the higher powers who failed her.

A local attorney, using the TikTok handle @legalames, volunteered to assist the family, touching the hearts of many social media users disturbed by what happened to the little girl.

The Lawyer Offers Her Services

In the clip, @legalames asked anyone who had Cwecwe's mother’s number to share it with her or circulate the clip until it reached her. She then expressed how flawed the South African system is, emphasizing that urgent change is needed, especially in how the case was handled so casually. She questioned why the matter only gained attention after the mother went on social media. The lawyer criticized the handling of the situation by the school, the Department of Education, and even the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She then advised the family to consider pursuing a civil case due to the poor handling of the case, acknowledging that although it wouldn’t make the situation easier, the child would need special care and psychological support, which would impose significant financial strain on the family. The lawyer offered to connect the mother with specialists in civil cases, assuring her that she wouldn’t have to pay a cent.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA Shows the Lawyer Love

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing the lawyer's praises and thanking her for spreading the spirit of Ubuntu. Others noted that the little girl’s case could lead to significant policy changes in the country, serving as a reminder of how the diverse people of Mzansi united through the pain of her and her family’s ordeal.

A woman listed the people who failed Cwecwe 's mother when first sought justice for her little girl. Image: @legalames

Source: TikTok

Use r@Mandla🇿🇦 added:

"Thank you very much for your willingness to assist the family pro bono. May the Lord bless you and your practice 🙏."

User @Leezane Gxabhashe 🇿🇦

"United we stand."

User @ZaniBun🇿🇦 shared:

"Is there any way we can get our government "charged" with some kind of accessory type of thing? Like when you know of a crime and do nothing? They haven't done anything for decades

User @Nemza commented:

"As a black nation, we really appreciate your support and your efforts. This is what we need to work hand in hand, in a situation like this.#We're all Parents."

User @Zen 🇿🇦 added:

"Thank you, Amy. It’s not just policy, it’s the enforcement of policy where the system fails us. Your heart is gold ♥️."

User @Devante Awande said:

"This is the rainbow nation Nelson Mandela spoke about... a united South Africa, where the colour of our skin doesn't matter. ❤️❤️❤️Let's Stand for uCwecwe & the others that fell in between the crack."

3 Briefly News article related to Cwecwe

A gogo joined a march in Matatiele calling for Bergview College's closure after a minor was robbed of her innocence, allegedly on the school premises.

A mother shared that she was willing to sell her house and cars to pay for legal fees, seeking justice for her seven-year-old daughter who was violated at school.

Cwewe's grandmother thanked Mzansi for the support during a march held in Kokstad, adding that the little girl was in a different town, safe, and away from the noise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News