Southbourne Primary School kids in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, had their mothers laughing and clapping back after a Mother’s Day TikTok video went viral on 10 May 2026. The clip, shared by @no.content.humans, shows little ones hilariously describing what their moms do for a living. The moms, however, were not about to let the chaos slide.

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Screenshots taken from the hilarious clip, Images: @no.content.humans

Source: TikTok

The school originally posted the video to celebrate Mother’s Day in the sweetest way. A teacher asked each child to name their mom’s job, and the answers were pure comedy gold. One little girl told the teacher that her mom works “at pizza,” while another proudly announced her mom is “a police girl.”

Moms set the record straight

The moms took to their own videos to correct the record with patience and grace. The Debonairs Pizza mom clarified she is actually a manager at the chain. The police mom explained she serves in the South African Police Service on the admin side. The responses were warm, funny, and deeply relatable to parents everywhere.

Mzansi could not get enough of the wholesome exchange between the kids and their moms. South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and appreciation for the sweet Mother’s Day moment. The clip reminded many people that kids pay attention, even if their descriptions need some work.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the exchange

MaRyam commented:

“This is so wholesome. 🥰”

Queen Mtikitiki 🇿🇦 said:

“My grade 1 learner asked me where I work.😭 I am her teacher.”

NO-NO

“The one who said mom makes him cosy didn't lie.”

Source: Briefly News