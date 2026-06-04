Mayor Marais Kruger posted a rainy-night clip showing the Garden Route Dam spilling over after recent downpours

Locals reacted online with a mix of gratitude, celebration, and emotional comments about the water levels

The Garden Route Dam is significant in George, and several activities can be done near the sight

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Mayor shows footage of the overflowing dam. Image: @Mayor Marais Kruger

Source: Facebook

George Municipality Mayor shared a video showing the Garden Route Dam overflowing after heavy rain. Residents welcomed the rising water levels.

George Municipality Mayor Marais Kruger shared a Facebook video on 3 June 2026 showing the Garden Route Dam overflowing after days of heavy rain. Earlier in the year.As the dam had dropped to very low levels. He added that many residents were expected to visit the dam the next day to witness the high water levels. Kruger stood in the rain as he watched the dam:

“The Garden Route Dam is overflowing… we prayed for rain 120 days ago and as you can see I had to come and have a look.”

The dam was seen full as it rained. Image: @Mayor Marais Kruger

Source: Facebook

Garden Route Dam and what it’s used for

The Garden Route Dam, also known as Tuinroetedam, is just east of George in the Western Cape and is one of the main water sources for the municipality. After being expanded in 2019, it can hold about 12.5 million cubic metres of water and sits close to the Garden Route Botanical Garden.

Access to the area is controlled at a boom gate on Stander Street, with parking available nearby. The spot is also popular with mountain bikers, with several trails starting from the boom gate area and marked by Hillbillies MTB Club signs.

View the Facebook post below:

Locals flood comments with gratitude and emotion

The post quickly filled with reactions from residents celebrating the rains and the full dam. This is what Mzansi said on Mayor Marais Kruger's page:

Natasha Levendal commented:

“Nature has a remarkable way of reminding us that seasons change and difficult times don't last forever. Grateful for every drop.”🌧️

Corne Robertson wrote:

“Praise to the Lord almighty...our dam is overflowing...thank you, Mr. Mayor, Marais Kruger, for the video.”

Marie Stander simply added:

“Praise the Lord from whom all blessings flow 🙏”

Peter Veysie also weighed in:

“Hallelujah, it looks amazing… Just praying for folks affected by this storm.” 🙏💪

Rosemary Furness questioned:

“Yes, by December it's empty… Did they put the plug in, I wonder?”

Qhayiya Q Lungu asked:

“Is it a good thing for a dam to overflow?”

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Source: Briefly News