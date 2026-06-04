“Grateful for Every Drop”: Western Cape Celebrates Garden Route Dam’s Overflow After Mayor’s Footage
- Mayor Marais Kruger posted a rainy-night clip showing the Garden Route Dam spilling over after recent downpours
- Locals reacted online with a mix of gratitude, celebration, and emotional comments about the water levels
- The Garden Route Dam is significant in George, and several activities can be done near the sight
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George Municipality Mayor shared a video showing the Garden Route Dam overflowing after heavy rain. Residents welcomed the rising water levels.
George Municipality Mayor Marais Kruger shared a Facebook video on 3 June 2026 showing the Garden Route Dam overflowing after days of heavy rain. Earlier in the year.As the dam had dropped to very low levels. He added that many residents were expected to visit the dam the next day to witness the high water levels. Kruger stood in the rain as he watched the dam:
“The Garden Route Dam is overflowing… we prayed for rain 120 days ago and as you can see I had to come and have a look.”
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Garden Route Dam and what it’s used for
The Garden Route Dam, also known as Tuinroetedam, is just east of George in the Western Cape and is one of the main water sources for the municipality. After being expanded in 2019, it can hold about 12.5 million cubic metres of water and sits close to the Garden Route Botanical Garden.
Access to the area is controlled at a boom gate on Stander Street, with parking available nearby. The spot is also popular with mountain bikers, with several trails starting from the boom gate area and marked by Hillbillies MTB Club signs.
View the Facebook post below:
Locals flood comments with gratitude and emotion
The post quickly filled with reactions from residents celebrating the rains and the full dam. This is what Mzansi said on Mayor Marais Kruger's page:
Natasha Levendal commented:
“Nature has a remarkable way of reminding us that seasons change and difficult times don't last forever. Grateful for every drop.”🌧️
Corne Robertson wrote:
“Praise to the Lord almighty...our dam is overflowing...thank you, Mr. Mayor, Marais Kruger, for the video.”
Marie Stander simply added:
“Praise the Lord from whom all blessings flow 🙏”
Peter Veysie also weighed in:
“Hallelujah, it looks amazing… Just praying for folks affected by this storm.” 🙏💪
Rosemary Furness questioned:
“Yes, by December it's empty… Did they put the plug in, I wonder?”
Qhayiya Q Lungu asked:
“Is it a good thing for a dam to overflow?”
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Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.