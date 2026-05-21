A KwaZulu-Natal medical team has used brilliant, laugh-out-loud humour on Facebook to narrate a serious car accident involving students travelling to a graduation

The witty Mount EMS report details how a car hydroplaned off the N2 highway and flipped down a muddy embankment on Thursday morning, 18 May 2026

The creative public safety update has left online users cracking up after paramedics safely stabilised the injured victims and transported them to the hospital

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A local emergency medical crew shared a highly detailed narrative regarding a recent roadside rescue. Image: Mounties EMS

Source: Facebook

A dramatic graduation accident has gone viral online after local emergency responders used clever humour to describe the serious highway crash scene involving two individuals. The witty post shared by the emergency team, Mounties EMS, on Facebook, uses sharp, sarcastic storytelling to describe a chaotic rollover accident on the N2.

Travelling south to attend their graduation ceremony, the occupants suddenly lost control of their vehicle, sending it flying off the highway and rolling down a muddy embankment. The rescue team described the heavily damaged, upside-down car as looking like it had fought gravity in a cage match and lost by unanimous decision. They stated jokingly that the car entered a full postgraduate program in advanced landscaping and aviation before landing at the bottom of the hill.

Extreme weather hammers KwaZulu-Natal roads

The dangerous accident happened during severe regional storms, as heavy morning rain ruined road visibility for daily commuters. Water quickly builds up on the road surfaces, causing the cars to hydroplane when travelling at high speed. These treacherous conditions make the roadside rescue difficult for medical crews, who must scramble through thick mud to treat the freezing victims while the rain hits them sideways. Local authorities continue to urge motorists to slow down during wet weather, warning that slick roads drastically increase the risk of losing control.

See the Facebook post here.

The rescue team's humour entertains Mzansi

The hilarious accident report captured the attention of many people, prompting a massive engagement in the comments section. Locals acknowledged that the situation was serious but admitted to having smiled the whole time reading the update, and wished the patients a speedy recovery.

Paramedics successfully stabilised and treated two injured patients during a high-stakes situation. Image: Mounties EMS

Source: Facebook

User @Cheryl Nel said:

"A serious situation, but funny delivery. Thank you."

User @Anine Myburgh commented:

"I salute you! Perfect debriefing method and giving us a glimpse of exactly what you experienced. With a twist and tongue in the cheek account. Absolutely brilliant! Keep it up, and thank you for your service."

User @Lee Fonseca added:

"Not a laughing matter, but you had me in stitches. Glad the kids were okay. Thanks for the humour. Enjoyed it."

User @Deborah Jane Stewart Moore shared:

"Pleased to hear that the patients are doing well. The way you wrote this report needs a medal for your sense of humour."

User @Megan Dorasamy said:

"Wow! Can all news be reported this way going forward? Glad those kids are ok, and thank you for the fantastic read!"

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Source: Briefly News