Henry Nojiyeza, a Checkers Sixty60 driver from KwaNgcolosi, stopped mid-delivery to help a mother and her child with a flat tyre on a road

A woman named Chrystal Austin spotted Henry kneeling on the tar with tools in hand and shared a photo on Facebook

Henry spoke out after the post went viral, saying he saw a family in need and simply did what he felt any good person would do

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A Checkers Sixty60 driver, Henry Nojiyeza. Images: @chrystallaustin

Source: Facebook

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver in KwaZulu-Natal, Henry Nojiyeza, 47, was on a delivery run near Westown Square in Shongweni on 8 May 2026 when he came across a woman and her child standing next to their car on the side of the road with a flat tyre. He pulled over, got down on his knees on the tar and changed the tyre for them.

He did not ask for anything in return. A couple driving to Westown Mall that same day spotted him and turned back to tell him what a good thing he had done. The wife, Chrystal Austin, then shared a photo of Henry standing next to his Checkers Sixty60 bike on Facebook, and the post took off.

She wrote:

"Kneeling on the tar, tools in hand, we saw Henry Nojiyeza, a Checkers Sixty60 driver, helping a mother and her son change a tyre. The time it took him to change the tyre likely cost him a trip or two and potential income. In this moment, he saw another person in need, set his own needs aside, and simply helped."

Henry speaks out after going viral

After the post spread online, Henry opened up about why he stopped. He said:

"I saw a woman and her child standing on the side of the road next to a car with a puncture. I knew it wasn't safe for them to be there on their own and was happy to be able to help. As a man, there is nothing more important than family, and I would hope that if my family were stranded like that, someone else would step in and help them."

Henry is from KwaNgcolosi near Hillcrest and has been working as a Checkers Sixty60 rider in the area.

Delivery riders like Henry earn income based on completed trips, which means every minute spent off the road is money they do not earn. Stopping to help someone in need came at a personal cost to him, and he did it anyway.

View the Facebook post below:

SA praises Checkers Sixty60 driver

People from all over Mzansi flooded the comments section on Chrystal's Facebook page with love for Henry:

@liezel.van.rooyen said:

"I love my Checkers Sixty60 drivers."

@leni.taylorcoetzee wrote:

"Henry's good deed is a great reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference."

@aletta.marais said:

"This is heartwarming. Thank you so much for your kindness. May you and your family be blessed."

@dina.nell wrote:

"We salute you, Henry."

@leigh.lippert said:

"Thank you, Henry."

@maxine.haddock wrote:

"All blessings to Henry for his amazingly good deed."

The quote on an image of a Checkers Sixty60 driver. Images: @chrystallaustin

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News