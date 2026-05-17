Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa celebrated purchasing a new 7-seater car, adding to his flashy car collection

The actor and Lekompo singer said this was his dream car, leaving many fans inspired, as he previously bought a BMW

Messages congratulating the star came flooding in as many people noted his hard work and consistency

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Clement Maosa bought a new 7-seater car. Image: Clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

South African entertainer Clement Maosa revealed on Instagram that he bought a brand new car.

The actor, best known for his role on Skeem Saam, shared a touching video at the car dealership, and the moment he took it to his family.

Clement gives backstory after copping new car

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 16 May 2026, Maosa penned a touching note, giving fans a backstory on his new Chery Tiggo 8. After completing his duties at a school in Soweto, Maosa said he got a call from the dealership that his car had arrived.

He also mentioned that this was his dream car, so he could give his family a ride and also attend gigs. He also owns a flashy red Ferrari.

"Here is a lil story, so yesterday after visiting the last school in soweto with #Project100Schools I got a call from @cherysouthernafrica telling me that my car is ready… oh man I’ve been vocal about how I want CheryTiggo8 in celebrating my birthday and boy dreams do come true, today I’m driving my dream car, seven seater for my big family and for the team when we go for gigs!!! My heart is full. God is good," he wrote. "Congratulations to me," he finished off.

Maosa previously showed off his BMW and caused quite a stir when he showed off his red Ferrari.

The second time he showed off his car, this prompted social media users to speculate about the acting industry, following many actors' complaints about poor pay.

"I thought y'all said, 'Acting doesn't pay," the user asked. Apart from the congratulations he received, fans defended him by pointing out that not only does he act, but he is also an MC, DJ and Lekompo singer. He also represented Lekompo music at the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards, where he presented the Best Lekompo award.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Clement Maosa bought a new Chery Tigo. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Mzansi congratulates star

Below are some of the messages from fans:

nomandlamfecane said:

"Congratulations bro, our God is good. Super proud and happy for you."

siphesihlevazi replied:

"You’ve always been so consistent!! With or without help from us, your friends."

tafire_deli

"That’s what I’m talking about Clemzow!! Well done, my brother."

Khuliso_Mabuda joked:

"At least he started by finishing his mother’s double-storey house. Congratulations ngwana wa Mantuli."

MySol buys flashy cars

In a previous report from Briefly News, businessman MySol treated himself with a new flashy ride for his birthday. He spared no expense as he showed people the luxury car that he added to his collection

Netizens were stunned after MySol found a way to add an even more expensive car to his luxury fleet.

Source: Briefly News