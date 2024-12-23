'Skeem Saam' Actor Clement Maosa Shows off Ferrari, SA in Awe: "Limpopo Boys Have Money"
- South African actor Clement Maosa is the latest star to show off their flashy rides, and it is a Ferrari
- The Skeem Saam star, Clement Maosa, flaunted his red Ferrari in an Instagram post recently
- Fans were in awe over his new flashy ride, with Musa Mthombeni saying Limpopo boys have a lot of money
Mzansi celebrities have a thing for sleek cars that are guaranteed head-turners. One star is Clement Maosa, who recently showed off his flashy ride and had people talking on social media.
Clement Maosa cops new Ferrari
Joining the growing list of celebrities who recently bought new cars, Clement Maosa took it to another level and bought a Ferrari.
The Skeem Saam actor posted multiple photos of him posing next to his car and another of him driving it. He said people should invite them to places because they have bathed.
"Call us, we have showered. Fully charged. December Unlocked," he captioned his post.
Mzansi reacts to Clement's post
Peeps were in awe over his new car, saying Limpopo boys have money. This comes after Master KG and King Monada bought McLaren's while the latter added even more sleek cars to his collection.
drmusamthombeni said:
"Clement, you guys buy Ferraris! Yoh, you are chopping life. There are so many things to address in this video. So many. Kuningi!"
masanda exclaimed:
"Yoh! You Limpopo boys have money."
winnie_ntshaba laughed:
"My son is in tears….. give him a ride please 😂"
tboydaflame said:
"Eh, so the Maputla's pay their workers real money. Look at you driving in a Ferari."
sebasamogale said:
"It looks so good on you."
mrfunnyhumbu said:
"Can’t wait to see you on Saturday at Peter Mokaba @makhadzisa One Woman Show."
donaldmadlabane laughed:
"@clementmaosa please get @kingmonadamusic security guard . I don’t trust someone from Vaal."
Big Zulu teaches Sjava how to drive McLaren
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nkabi Nation record label boss Big Zulu flaunted his stylish McLaren.
The Imali Eningi rapper taught his friend and frequent collaborator, Sjava, how to drive the car for his birthday.
