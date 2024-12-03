Nkabi Nation boss Big Zulu recently bought a new McLaren, adding to his already existing car collection

In a viral video, the rapper taught his friend and frequent collaborator, Sjava, how to drive the new stunning beast

Mzansi marvelled at their brotherhood and also wished Sjava a happy birthday as per Big Zulu's instructions

Big Zulu taught Sjava how to drive his new McLaren in a wholesome video. Image: @bigzulu, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu posts video teaching Sjava how to drive McLaren

On social media recently, the Inkabi Nation record label boss, Big Zulu, posted a video of him teaching his friend Sjava how to drive his McLaren. In his caption, he wished him a happy birthday.

"Nkabi Nation, let us take this opportunity to say happy birthday to my brother. We thank you, my brother, and I wish you nothing but the best. Enjoy your day, man."

Responding to Big Zulu's video and birthday wish, Sjava joked that he had set him up with his haters.

"Waze wangiqhatha nezitha mkhaya kuyimanje ngiyafa yibhobo," which loosely translates to: "You set me up with these haters, my brother. Look now, I have pains in my body."

Watch the wholesome video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video of Sjava and Big Zulu

Netizens had a few thoughts to share, with some gushing over their deep brotherhood, whereas others are convinced that Big Zulu's car is a rental.

@basie_nene said:

"My daughter convinced herself that y’all are twins 😅 so happy birthday wele lika Somatekisi. (Taxi driver's twin.)"

@brian_mkhize shared:

"I love the brotherhood, the sharing of success."

@_Lolo_Pat gushed:

"Soft life kuzi nkabi."

@akua_maks shared:

"These two are the definitions of true Zulu men. Happy birthday Sjava."

@True_AtomTheory shared:

"Ehhh. I think it will be a while before I can tell that this is a bad idea."

@Abraham_Zuma claimed:

"It has never been more obvious that a car is an endorsement car than this moment right now."

@CreamQua shared:

"Big Zulu is a humble guy, so down to earth. I just love them."

@TheRealSmomoh stated:

"A McLaren is so beautiful."

@StHonorable exclaimed:

"They're living a soft life hey!"

@RabeNgege stated:

"It's so easy being yourself."

A look at King Monada's multi-million rand car collection

In a previous report from Briefly News, King Monada owns a multimillion-rand car collection.

His collection includes an orange Ford Ranger Raptor, which completes his flashy garage. The Malwedhe hitmaker also recently purchased a McLaren, which he took for a spin in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News