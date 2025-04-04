The GBV accused Donell Mbele, who recently weighed in on 7-year-old Cwecwe's case

Despite the sexual assault charges against him, Sonia Mbele's son called for justice for Cwecwe

Mbele shared a screenshot of Cwecwe's case on his Instagram stories, highlighting the brutal crime

Donell Mbele weighed in on Cwecwe's case. Image: @donell.

Source: Instagram

While Mzansi is still processing the story of a seven-year-old girl whose innocence was stolen, allegedly at school, actress Sonia Mbele's son, Donell, has weighed in on CweCwe's case.

Recently, the 23-year-old entertainer, who is also facing counts of sexual assault, called for justice for the 7-year-old Cwecwe on social media. Mbele shared a screenshot of the case on his Instagram story, highlighting the brutal crime.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared Donell's post regarding Cwecwe on their Twitter (X) page.

"Donell Mbele, on trial for rape, calls for justice for Cwecwe. Donell Mbele, who is currently facing trial on rape charges, has publicly called for #JusticeForCwecwe. The irony of his plea has sparked debate, with some questioning his stance while he remains entangled in his own legal battle. Mbele has not commented on the allegations against him but remains vocal on social issues."

See the post below:

Here's everything you need to know about Donell Mbele's rape case

Donell Mbele rang in the new year on a wrong note when he was accused of two counts of rape by his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho. The 17-year-old shared explosive screenshots of the conversation she had with Donell after the alleged rape incident.

The matter caused a massive uproar on social media as this was not the first time that Donell was being accused of rape. Fans called for his arrest. Donell was later arrested, appeared in court and was released on bail.

The 23-year-old actor appeared before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31 March 2025, and the case was postponed to 14 April 2025.

Amanda du-Pont's case against Jub Jub

Meanwhile, Amanda du-Pont alleged that her then-boyfriend Jub Jub molested her in front of her young sisters during the time they were dating. Jub Jub handed himself over to the police after a warrant of arrest had been issued.

The case continued for months before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) threw it out. Jub Jub's lawyer, Adv Ntsako Baloyi, argued to the NPA that these charges were fabricated following Jub Jub's 2021 interview on Podcast and Chill, where he said he "smashed" du-Pont.

Baloyi also highlighted inconsistencies in du-Pont's story, among other things.

3 Briefly News articles related to Cwecwe

A gogo joined a march in Matatiele calling for Bergview College's closure after a minor was robbed of her innocence, allegedly on the school premises.

A mother shared that she was willing to sell her house and cars to pay for legal fees, seeking justice for her seven-year-old daughter who was violated at school.

Cwewe's grandmother thanked Mzansi for the support during a march held in Kokstad, adding that the little girl was in a different town, safe and away from the noise.

Jub Jub demands justice for Cwecwe

Meanwhile, Briefly News reports that Jub Jub criticised the Eastern Cape's Department of Education's decision to reverse Bergview College's deregistration.

While reports suggested that Bergview College had been closed following the incident, a letter shared by Jub Jub on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 2 April, proved otherwise.

