An American mom named Kourtney Jade shared a video of her son King teaching her to count from one to ten in Afrikaans

The family relocated to South Africa, where the children are learning Afrikaans and isiXhosa while Kourtney studies isiZulu

Viewers could not believe how fluent young King already sounded in Afrikaans

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An American expat shared a heartwarming clip of her young son casually teaching her how to count to ten in Afrikaans. Image: Kourtney Jade

Source: Facebook

An American boy is winning hearts across South Africa after his mother posted a video of him teaching her to count in Afrikaans. Facebook user Kourtney Jade, an American mom who relocated to South Africa with her husband and children, shared the clip on 23 July 2026. In it, her young son King leads her through counting from one to ten in Afrikaans, and he does it with impressive confidence.

The family has been immersing themselves in South African languages since their move. King and his siblings are picking up both Afrikaans and isiXhosa, while Kourtney herself has taken on isiZulu. The video captures a role reversal that many parents will relate to: the child becoming the teacher.

King's Afrikaans lesson steals the show

What stood out to viewers was how naturally the words rolled off King's tongue. For a child who grew up in America, his pronunciation and recall were remarkably sharp, and his patience with his mom made the moment even sweeter. Kourtney held her own too, picking up the numbers with each attempt, and the easy warmth between mother and son made the video hard not to love.

Watch the moment King teaches his mom to count in Afrikaans in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the American family's language journey

South Africans in the comments could not hide their delight:

User @Thandile Nkumanda wrote:

"I love this 💕😅."

User @Rebecca Louise Warboys said:

"Doing so well ❤️."

User @Alphonso Stephen Helepi Helepi commented:

"Such a fast learner; soon you'll be speaking Afrikaans like a boss 🤣."

User @Denzil Dee Erasmus added:

"King is spot on."

User @Yumna Stevens said:

"He's so good, man, and momma you coming in nicely ☺️."

User @T Lesley Dube shared:

"This is dope."

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Source: Briefly News