Jay-Dee Gouws died after collapsing during a club rugby match in the Western Cape at the age of 28

The Kromfontein player had reportedly raised concerns about his health before the incident unfolded

His death has shocked the Boland rugby community and renewed attention on player safety at grassroots level

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The Boland rugby community is mourning the death of Jay-Dee Gouws, a 28-year-old player from Kromfontein rugby club who collapsed and died during a match in the Koue Bokkeveld playing against Donkerbos on Saturday, 18 July 2026.

Boland rugby player Jay-Dee Gouws dies after match collapse

Source: Facebook

Gouws reportedly experienced chest pain during the game and left the field before returning to the sidelines. Shortly after the second half started, he collapsed near the pitch and died moments later.

His sudden passing has left teammates, opponents and members of the local rugby community devastated.

Jay-Dee Gouws' collapse during Kromfontein rugby match

According to Netwerk24, Gouws complained of chest pain around 20 minutes into the match and was taken off the field as a precaution. He later returned to the sideline, but shortly after the second half began, he collapsed.

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Gouws died soon afterwards, although the official cause of death has not been confirmed. No autopsy findings or official medical report have been released, meaning suggestions of a possible cardiac event remain unconfirmed.

His father, Jan, speaking to The Son, said they were caught off guard as there had been no sign that he was unwell the previous night. Peter Koopman, the Chairman of the rugby club, said Jay-Dee had mentioned his discomfort to the coach and teammates. That is when the coach decided to substitute him so that he could rest. Later, when he was off the field, he collapsed, and people who were at the field attempted to offer him help.

Emergency staff also made efforts to save his life, but they failed. Gouws will be buried on Saturday, 25 July.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Kromfontein Rugby Club and Koue Bokkeveld mourn player’s death

Gouws represented Kromfontein rugby club, a community team based in the Koue Bokkeveld region near Ceres and Op-die-Berg in the Western Cape. The area has a strong grassroots rugby culture and falls under the Boland Rugby Union.

His death adds to recent concerns around sudden medical emergencies in amateur rugby, particularly at community level where access to emergency medical resources can vary. The passing of Gouws follows other tragic incidents involving rugby players in the Western Cape, including cases that have prompted discussions around player welfare and medical preparedness at club level.

His death comes after the passing away of a former St John's College rugby captain and the tragic death of a Free State schoolboy rugby star.

Affies mourn the death of schoolboy star

Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, a sports star and athlete, Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout passed away this past week after a courageous battle with a brain tumour, which he was diagnosed with in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News