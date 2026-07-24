Rocking the Daisies has officially cancelled its 2026 edition, ending hopes of another year of one of South Africa's biggest music festivals

The unexpected cancellation leaves fans, artists and the wider live entertainment industry reeling

Ticket holders are urged to watch the festival's official channels for updates on refunds and further communication

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Rocking the Daisies 2026 has officially been cancelled.

Source: Instagram

South Africa's festival calendar has suffered a major blow after Rocking the Daisies announced that its highly anticipated 2026 edition will no longer go ahead. The unexpected decision has left thousands of music fans disappointed, with organisers citing unforeseen circumstances as the reason for calling off this year's event.

A major loss for the festival calendar

Over the years, Rocking the Daisies has cemented its place as one of South Africa's most anticipated live music events. Its mix of chart-topping performers, emerging talent, art installations and lifestyle experiences has made it a favourite among festival lovers.

The cancellation also comes at a time when South Africa's live entertainment industry has been regaining momentum after years of uncertainty. Since the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, festivals and concerts have steadily returned, with organisers working to rebuild audience confidence and bring large-scale events back to full capacity.

Fans wait for answers

Fans are waiting for updates after the festival's surprise announcement.

Source: Instagram

While organisers have confirmed that the festival will not go ahead in 2026, they have yet to explain what led to the decision. The lack of detail has left many fans, artists and suppliers searching for answers as they process the unexpected announcement.

Those who have already bought tickets or made travel plans are being encouraged to keep an eye on Rocking the Daisies' official communication channels for updates regarding refunds and any additional information.

See the official statement in the Instagram post below:

A big gap in South Africa's festival season

The absence of Rocking the Daisies leaves a noticeable gap in South Africa's summer entertainment calendar. For many, the festival has become a yearly celebration of music, culture and community, making its cancellation all the more disappointing.

Although fans will miss out on this year's experience, many will be hoping the festival returns stronger in the future. For now, attention turns to the organisers' next update as ticket holders await clarity on refunds and what's next for one of the country's most beloved music festivals.

Summer Walker lands ahead of festival performance

Previously Briefly News reported that American R&B star Summer Walker arrived in Johannesburg ahead of her highly anticipated performance at Rocking the Daisies 2025. Fans warmly welcomed the singer at the airport, where videos and photos of her arrival quickly spread across social media.

Her visit generated excitement among festival-goers, who looked forward to seeing the chart-topping artist perform as one of the event's biggest international headliners.

Source: Briefly News