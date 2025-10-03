American singer Summer Walker has officially arrived in Johannesburg ahead of Rocking The Daisies

The songbird is expected to give an unforgettable performance at the long-awaited concert, and Mzansi is itching to see her live

South Africans took to social media to rave over Summer's arrival and are counting down to the anticipated show

American singer Summer Walker was spotted at the OR Tambo International Airport. Image: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Source: Getty Images

American songbird Summer Walker is finally in South Africa ahead of her anticipated performance.

The Heart of a Woman singer was pictured at the OR Tambo International Airport on 3 October 2025 after landing in Johannesburg ahead of the Rocking The Daisies concert, and had a crowd of fans and security personnel surrounding her.

She wore a striped black and white two-piece set and a matching beanie, accompanied by oversized sunglasses and was spotted signing autographs.

Her show comes before the release of her anticipated album, Finally Over It, which marks the third and final instalment of her Over It series, following Over It (2019) and Still Over It (2021).

Summer Walker arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, ahead of her performance at the Rocking The Daisies concert. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dubbed Cape Town's biggest music and lifestyle festival, Rocking The Daisies offers a weekend-long concert experience, where attendees are treated to world-class entertainment, gourmet food and more.

Some of the festival's standout features include the camping (or glamping) experience, art installations and wellness activities.

Taking place from 3 to 5 October at the Cloof Wine Estate in Cape Town, fans will get to watch international headliners like Jesse Reyes, Earl Sweartshirt, the incredible Summer Walker and more.

Meanwhile, the local lineup features Focalistic, A-Reece, DJ Zinhle, and Amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Small, among others.

Taking to social media, fans are itching to see what unfolds at this year's Rocking The Daisies, and many are looking forward to watching their favourite R&B princess perform live.

See the pictures from Summer Walker's arrival below:

Fans show love to Summer Walker

After nearly falling victim to a fraudulent event in 2024, South African supporters are ecstatic and can't wait to finally watch Summer Walker on stage. Read some of their comments below:

ThabisoChang said:

"So glad I'm in Cape Town."

sw3archives was excited:

"She’s about to kill it in South Africa. I'm so proud of Summer!"

amelphobic showed love to Summer Walker:

"She’s so sweet and beautiful, I love her!"

ughramik declared:

"We will be there!"

South African supporters are looking forward to watching Summer Walker perform live. Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

ItsWendyChief was shattered:

"What? And I'm only finding out now? Wow!"

nunerian was excited:

"We’re seeing Summer Walker this weekend, bafazi, nothing else matters."

gomomoratele_ added:

"I’m going to be an absolute emotional wreck seeing Summer Walker. This lady got me through so much and made me feel so understood."

sessy_melissa responded:

"Jealous of anyone seeing Summer Walker this weekend."

Artist creates Summer Walker portrait

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a famous South African artist's portrait of Summer Walker.

His video showcased a detailed, step-by-step transformation of the piece, where he carefully guided viewers through the creation of the portrait.

Before this, the artist created a similar piece for Chris Brown and had the opportunity to hand it over to the singer at his concert in South Africa, which he said was one of the biggest highlights of his career.

