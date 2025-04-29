American singer Summer Walker excited fans all over Mzansi after confirming a show in Gauteng at the 'In The City' event in October 2025

The 'Heart of a Woman' hitmaker will perform for the first time in Gauteng while she previously impressed local fans during an event in Cape Town

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their excitement for the event with many already laying claim to their seats

South African R&B fans are in for a treat after Summer Walker announced her debut Gauteng performance in October 2025.

The Heart of a Woman hitmaker will headline the In The City event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, much to the delight of local music lovers.

Summer Walker performed at the 2024 BET Music Awards. Image: Paras Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Walker showed that she is a woman of her word after she and rapper Travis Scott teased local fans with the promise of a show in South Africa in 2025.

Summer Walker set to steal the show in Pretoria

Walker announced the Gauteng show via her Instagram account:

While the October event will be the first time Walker performs in Gauteng, the 29-year-old already has Mzansi experience after headlining the Rocking the Daisies festival in 2024.

Last December, Walker was reportedly part of the line-up for Tomorrow Can Wait, but she quickly denied being linked with the show, while still admitting that she wanted a trip to Mzansi.

Since 2019, Walker has produced several chart-topping hits while her 2020 album, Over It, won Album of the Year at the Soul Train Music Awards.

Summer gave shared her journey to success via her Instagram account:

Summer Walker has an inspiring background

In addition to her chart-topping music, Walker has been an inspiration to fans worldwide after growing from a small business owner to a global superstar.

The Atlanta native and mother of three started her own cleaning business and learnt how to play guitar from YouTube clips before breaking her big break in the music industry.

Summer Walker went from a cleaner to a chart-topping R&B star. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images and Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic.

Source: Getty Images

Fans have already picked their seats for Summer Walker’s show

Local netizens expressed their excitement on social media, saying they cannot wait to see Walker on the Gauteng stage, while some have already made plans to get their tickets.

N.tle__m is happy:

“Been waiting for nine years finally ❤️🥺!”

Zakithi_dube_ welcomed the singer to Mzansi:

“Welcome to SouthAaah❤️.”

Amu_thwala will be there:

“Oh my baby, we will be there!🥹❤️.”

_rio_nairobi already booked their place:

“Welcome to South Africa. I just need to be on the front row for this event.”

Leopoldodani showed their love:

“I love Queen.”

Buhlesamuels said the singer made the right choice:

“South ahh loooves Rnb! We can’t wait for you to be our Summer in spring! Woza gal! 🥹🙏🏾💫 ❤️.”

Blenda.gaspar wants to be there:

“I must go to SA for this show 🥹.”

Issa_thabi made a promise:

“Bestie, I’ll be there 😙.”

Laetitia_masilo is excited:

“We can't wait to see you!!! 🥺.”

Rockie582 expects a great show:

“South Africa is a vibe 🙌🏾🤍.”

Tyla surprised local organisation with her ‘bliss’

As reported by Briefly News, South African singer Tyla’s decision to donate profits from her smoothie, Bliss, to 18Twenty8 came as a surprise to the Mzansi organisation.

Tyla announced that profits from her drink, sold at American retail outlet Erewhon, will be donated to the Mzansi organisation dedicated to empowering young women aged 18 to 28.

